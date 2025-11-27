Arfin India Limited Poised for Supernormal Growth on Back of Excellent Performance

VMPL

Chhatral (Gujarat) [India], November 27: Arfin India Limited (Arfin) (NSE: ARFIN | BSE: 539151), a leading manufacturer of aluminium and ferro-alloy products, reported a strong financial and operational performance for FY 2024-25, reaffirming its positive long-term growth trajectory. The year marked one of the company's most successful periods, underscoring healthy demand, improved product mix, and disciplined execution across operations.

Arfin delivered record performance during the year, supported by strong domestic and export demand, efficiency improvements, and a sharper focus on high-margin products.

Key Financial Highlights (FY 2024-25):

* Gross Sales: ₹709.2 crs (14% YoY growth)

* Net Sales: ₹615.75 crs

* EBITDA: ₹38.3 crs (19% YoY growth)

* Profit After Tax: ₹9.2 crs

* Export Sales: ₹138.2 crs (27% YoY growth)

* Net Worth: ₹156.8 crs (62% YoY growth)

The company's strong financial performance reflects enhanced profitability, improved working capital management, and continued strength across aluminium wire rods, aluminium deoxidisers, and other value-added product lines.

Arfin had won a substantial aluminium supply order of approximately ₹180 crore from JFE Shoji India in September. The order was for supplying aluminium ingots, wire rods and cubes/shots aggregating about 6,900 metric tonnes. The execution will be between October 2025 and March 2026, with an average run rate of about 1,150 MT per month, which amounts to about ₹30 crore monthly revenues for Arfin India. The company expects that the topline and bottom line will easily beat industry growth rate in the coming quarters due to the strong developments happening in the company.

Jatin M. Shah, Managing Director, Arfin India Limited, said, "FY 2024-25 vindicates our belief in our business ethos. We have made significant strategic progress, resulting in a solid financial performance and stronger balance sheet. As we continue to optimise our product mix, enhance manufacturing efficiencies, and expand our global footprint, we remain committed to building a future-ready, sustainable organisation that creates consistent long-term value for our investors."

Arfin's long-term roadmap is anchored in strengthening competitiveness, improving cost structures, and expanding technical capabilities to support sustainable earnings growth. Key focus areas include:

* Product Mix Premiumisation: Scaling high-margin, value-added aluminium products to improve profitability.

* Operational Efficiency: Intensifying cost optimisation, lean manufacturing, and digital integration to enhance productivity.

* Capacity Utilisation: Leveraging its 71,000 MTPA installed capacity for higher throughput and economies of scale.

* Export Market Expansion: Building on a 27% rise in exports, supported by a long-standing 14-year strategic distributorship with JFE Shoji India Pvt. Ltd.

* Sustainability Focus: Increasing renewable energy use through captive solar installations, reducing long-term power costs and carbon footprint.

* Innovation & R&D: Developing customer-driven solutions, particularly in the steel, automotive, and power sectors, to strengthen market relevance.

These strategic levers reinforce Arfin's strong positioning to capitalise on opportunities in domestic and international markets, while maintaining financial discipline.

Arfin's robust outlook, reflected through its healthy capital structure, strong net worth, and stable operational profile, has resulted in Crisil Ratings reaffirming the company's credit ratings at:

* Long-Term: CRISIL BBB / Stable

* Short-Term: CRISIL A3+

About Arfin India Limited

Incorporated in 1992, Arfin India Limited is a leading manufacturer in the aluminium and ferro-alloys industry, specialising in aluminium recycling and producing a diversified portfolio that includes aluminium wire rods, aluminium deoxidisers, cored wire, aluminium alloy ingots, and conductors & cables. With an installed manufacturing capacity of 71,000 MT per annum, the company serves marquee clients across the steel, automotive, and power sectors in domestic and international markets. Arfin remains committed to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable, long-term growth.

