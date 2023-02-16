Arizona International hosts Dr. TV Nagendra Prasad, Consul General of India to the United States

Dr. TV Nagendra Prasad, Consul General of India to the United States (centre), with Indian students, faculty and scholars

New Delhi (India), February 16: On January 14, Arizona International welcomed members of the University’s Indian community and their friends for a reception to recognize and celebrate the contribution and achievements of Indian students, faculty and scholars.

Arizona International’s guest of honour was Dr. TV Nagendra Prasad, Consul General of India to the United States. Also in attendance were Dr. Liesl Folks, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost; Daniel Palm, Associate Vice President, International Affairs; JP Jones, Dean, International Education; and Salil Gupta, Chief Advisor for South Asia.

Addressing the guests, Dr. Prasad expressed his pleasure and honour in meeting students and academics from the University of Arizona and learning more about their studies and research. He spoke about the impact of such initiatives and collaborations between Indian and U.S. institutions and outlined recent policy changes in India that will provide increased opportunities for institutions to develop deeper academic and research ties.

Dr. Folks acknowledged the hard work and significant contribution of the University’s growing cohort of Indian students and academics. She highlighted that since 2018, Indian students have come from more than 250 cities, 25 states and four union territories to become one of the largest communities of the 130+ nationalities on campus. The reception was held on the stage of the Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, providing a unique and captivating ambience. Guests were treated to a remarkable dance performance choreographed by Hayley Meier, Assistant Professor of Practice and Undergraduate Advisor at the UArizona School of Dance. The piece was performed by Bachelor of Fine Arts dance majors Sophia Borgarello and George Brous, who completely entranced the audience.

The University of Arizona has more than 550 Indian students currently enrolled across undergraduate and graduate programs from business, information science and computing to engineering, health, environment and space studies. Additionally, Arizona International provides guidance and support to more than 60 visiting Indian faculty and scholars working in research, administration and teaching across medicine, pharmacology and health to geosciences, environmental sciences, engineering and more.

