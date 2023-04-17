ART Fertility Clinics welcomes two highly regarded specialists to its Mumbai Clinics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (/NewsVoir): ART Fertility Clinics is delighted to announce the addition of two esteemed medical professionals to our team. Dr Akash Dilip Surana and Dr Manjushri Amol Kothekar are joining us as Senior Consultant and Consultant, respectively, at our Mumbai clinics.

Dr Surana is a renowned specialist in the field of IVF and Infertility, with over 9 years of experience. He completed his MBBS degree from GMC, affiliated with MUHS, and his MS OBGYN degree from PDVVPF's Medical College, Ahmednagar. He pursued his passion for reproductive medicine and completed his FNB from Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune. He has served as an independent Infertility Consultant at prominent centers such as Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, Gunasheela Infertility, Bangalore, and NOVA IVF and Fertility Center, Mumbai.

Dr Surana's areas of interest include the treatment of conditions such as PCOS, Male Infertility, endometriosis, recurrent IVF failure, recurrent pregnancy loss, Adenomyosis, and thin endometrium. He is a lifetime member of prestigious societies such as FOGSI, ISSAR, and IAGE. His research and poster presentations have received numerous accolades, and his articles have been published in renowned journals.

Dr Kothekar is a dedicated practitioner of Obstetrics and Gynecology, specializing in IVF and Infertility. She completed her M.S. (OBGY) at the esteemed Institute of LTMGH in Sion and a one-year Fellowship in IVF and Reproductive Medicine at the leading fertility centers in Mumbai. Her expertise in managing different forms of IVF, IUI, and Infertility treatments is well-established, and she has a history of successful outcomes.

Dr Kothekar's patients commend her for providing individualized care, comprehensive counseling on diagnoses and treatment options, successful treatment with emotional support, and adherence to moral and ethical standards in Reproductive Medicine. Her contributions to the field of infertility are evident from her publications in esteemed international journals and her involvement in authoring multiple chapters on the subject.

Dr Somesh Mittal, CEO, of ART Fertility Clinics, India expressed his delight at "Dr. Akash Surana and Dr Manjushri Kothekar joining the team. He is confident that their knowledge of patient care and dedication to it will help the clinic reach its objective of giving patients the finest results possible. We are confident that their expertise and dedication to patient care will help us give our patients the best service possible."

ART Fertility Clinics has established itself as a global leader in Assisted Reproductive Technology and Human Reproductive Medicine. It is highly recognized worldwide for consistently delivering a pregnancy rate of 70% globally, amongst the highest in the world. This success has been possible because of its international expertise, clinical excellence, and relentless commitment to fundamental research, driving innovations, using cutting-edge technology, and building the best-in-class infrastructure that helps create proprietary protocols for patient diagnosis and treatment.

ART Fertility Clinics commenced operations in 2015, with its first clinic in Abu Dhabi. It began its India journey in 2021. Currently, a part of Gulf Capital's portfolio of invested compes, the brand has 4 clinics in the Middle East (Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Al Ain, and Dubai) and another 6 in India (Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Chennai). In addition, it plans to open 20 more clinics in India, other parts of Asia, and Europe within the next 18 months.

