Artificial Intelligence can’t replace doctors healing touch, Experts

Suryadatta Education Foundation organized one day a National Conclave on‘Impact of AI & Digital Technology in Medical Sciences’ & Suryadatta Dhanvantari National Awards

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: Although the medical field is becoming advanced due to artificial intelligence and digital technology, many treatments are becoming easier, but the healing touch of the doctor’s hand is comforting to the patients. So, artificial Intelligence or digital technology can not replace the doctors’ healing touch, says Experts.

Suryadatta Education Foundation’s Suryadatta Institute of Health Sciences (SIHS) & Suryadatta College of Pharmacy Healthcare and Research (SCPHR) has organized a National Conclave on ‘Impact of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technology on Medical Science’ and ‘Suryadatta Dhanvantari National Award 2023’ to honor doctors who have made outstanding contributions in the field of medical.

Veteran Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. K. H. Sancheti, Yoga Guru Dr. Samprasad Vinod, and cardiologist Dr. Kalyan Gangwal honored the doctor with the Dhanwantari Award. Also, Dr. Sancheti was honored with ‘Suryaratna- A modern saint of India’, while Dr. Vinod & Dr. Gangwal were honored with ‘Suryabhushan Global Award 2023’

The event took place at Suryadatta’s Bavdhan campus. Founder President of Suryadatta Education Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya, Vice-President Sushama Chordiya, Associate Vice-President Snehal Navlakha, Dr. Kimaya Gandhi, Chief Operating Officer Akshit Kushal, Ankit Navlakha, Indian Medical Association Maharashtra’s former President Dr. Avinash Bhondave, General Practitioners Association’s Vice President Dr. Shubhada Joshi were present on the occasion. Dr. Arun Jamkar, former vice-chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Dr. Aniket Joshi, Dr. Suresh Shinde, and Dr. Pushkar Khair put their views in the conclave.

Dr. K. H. Sancheti said, “I congratulated all the doctors who have felicitated for remarkable contributions to the field of medicine. No matter how technology evolves, the juice of love in the doctor-patient relationship must remain forever. Honesty and integrity of patient care should be maintained. If doctors do humanitarian work, a hopeful world will be created for future generations.”

Dr. Samprasad Vinod said, For patients, a doctor’s healing touch is like a mother’s hand on her child’s back. Although the use of AI is increasing, it will not take place the feeling of emotional touch. For that, a God-like doctor is needed & their need in society will continue. Humanity is indispensable for human beings to live life. Suryadatta is spreading humanity amongst the students through this kind of event.

Dr. Kalyan Gangwal mentioned that this program gives the message that the sympathy of a doctor is more important than the Pathy of the doctor. Dr. Sanjay Chordiya brought all the doctors of various Pathie on one platform. The doctor-patient relationship is one of empathy and compassion rather than technology. The character of the doctor is equally important.

Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya gave an opening remarks and said, “Medical sector and health facilities are becoming technology-oriented and advanced day by day. The growing use of artificial intelligence is changing the face of the medical field. This conclave was organized to discuss this changing situation. The Dhanwantari Award was given with the aim of expressing gratitude towards the work of doctors who have contributed a lot to a healthy society.

Dr. Avinash Bhondave said Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya put the idea in front of us to honor the doctors and discuss the current status of the medical field. It is a pleasure to be able to honor such senior and great doctors who have served so far to keep the common people healthy.

Many awardees also expressed their feelings and gratitude towards the Suryadatta Group. Students and teaching-nonteaching staff of Suryadatta College of Physiotherapy and College of Pharmacy have made efforts to make the event successful. Vasundhara Kashikar-Bhagawat compared the program. Prashant Pitaliya gave a vote of thanks.

Former Vice-Chancellor of MUHS Dr. Arun Jamkar, Cardiologist Dr. Shirish Hiremath, Neurosurgeon Dr. Jaydev Panchwagh, Laparoscopic Specialist Dr. Jyotsna Kulkarni, Dermatologist Dr. Narendra Patwardhan, Gynecologist and obstetrician Dr. Sanjay Gupte, Ophthalmologist Dr. Shrikant Kelkar, Neuro Physician Dr. Sudhir Kothari, Endocrinologist Dr. Uday Phadke, Pathologist Dr. Nitin Dhande, Physician Dr. Madhuri Joglekar, Ayurvedacharya Dr. Leena Borude, Dr. Kirti Bhati, Urologist Dr. Amol Talwalikar, ENT Specialist Dr. Kailas Sant, Robotic Orthopedic Specialist Dr. Neeraj Adkar, Diabetologist Dr. Suhas Erande, Physician Dr. Ajit Tambolkar, Physiotherapist Dr. Sharmila Parlikar, Microbiologist Dr. Renu Bhardwaj, Dr. Kiran Gadre, Endochronologist Dr. Uday Phadke, Pediatrician Dr. Padma Karve, Gastroenterologist Dr. Parimal Lawate, Family Physician Dr. V. N. Jagtap, Dietician Dr. Medha Patwardhan, Homeopath Dr. Kirti Singh Chavan, Oncophysician Dr. Chetan Deshmukh, Hematologist Dr. Sameer Millenkari, Critical Care Consultant Dr. Subhal Dixit, Radiologist Dr. Avinash Kelkar, Laparoscopic specialist Dr. Ramesh Dumbre, Sports Physician Dr. Sridhar Chiplunkar, Gastro Surgeon Dr. Jaisingh Shinde, Surgeon Dr. Satish Pattanshetty, Homeopath Dr. Dharmendra Sharma, Anesthetist Dr. Sandeep Patil, Physician Dr. Aniket Joshi, Dr. Suresh Shinde, Dr. Pushkar Khair, Gynecologist. Dr. Charulata Bapye was honored with the ‘Suryadatta Dhanvantari National Award 2023’ at the hands of Dr. K. H. Sancheti, Dr. Kalyan Gangwal, and Dr. Samprasad Vinod for their remarkable medical service.

