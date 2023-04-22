Arunachal Pradesh: 254 4G mobile towers launched, will benefit thousands living in remote areas

New Delhi [India], April 22 : In a joint effort between the government of India and Arunachal Pradesh, 254 4G mobile towers have been dedicated to the public in the northeastern state on Saturday.

Union Minister for Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan were present during the launch event.

The mobile towers will cover 336 villages and benefit thousands of residents in Arunachal Pradesh.

The beneficiaries shall be able to access to high-speed network connectivity to residents living in remote parts across the state.

Separately, over 1,310 Gram Panchayats have been connected with optical fibre under Bharat Net scheme and over 1,156 more mobile towers have been planned to bring digital inclusion.

The 5G services have been recently launched in Itanagar and shall be extended to other areas. Notably, telecom service providers in India started providing high-speed 5G services in the country in October 2022.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Khandu said since 2014, there has been an infrastructural change in his state which has resulted in a transformation. Digital inclusion has helped in removing corruption and e-governance, he said.

