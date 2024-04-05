Arvind Limited Announces Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur as Brand Ambassador for Primante Luxury Fabrics

NewsVoir

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 5: Arvind Limited, an integrated solutions provider in textiles with strong fiber-to-fashion capabilities for a global and domestic customer base, proudly announces a strategic collaboration with, Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur, as the brand ambassador for Primante, its premium suiting & shirting brand.

Maharaj Kumar Sahib Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Ji Mewar of Udaipur is a remarkable individual with diverse talents and achievements. His endeavors span across philanthropy, education, sports patronage, business leadership, captivating TED talks, and an impressive array of Guinness World Records. Since his youth, he has dedicated himself tirelessly to public service, championing noble causes with unwavering passion and selflessness.

"I am honored to collaborate with Arvind as the brand ambassador for Primante Luxury Fabrics', said Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur. "This partnership not only represents a union of heritage and innovation but also signifies our collective dedication to elevating the standards of luxury and sophistication in the realm of fashion. Together, we embark on a journey to inspire a lifestyle that embodies timeless elegance and refinement."

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur to the Primante family," said, Kulin Lalbhai, Executive Director, Arvind Ltd. "His association with our brand not only reinforces our commitment to excellence but also sets the stage for exciting collaborations and innovations in the luxury fashion space."

Primante stands as the epitome of sophistication, with fabrics such as Australian Merino wool with Italian design to create exquisite suiting fabrics and Egyptian Giza and Supima Cotton Shirting. From Super 120s to Super 200s, Primante's wide range showcases a fusion of fine count fabrics with blends including Silk, Mohair, Lycra, Linen, and innovative Poly filaments. Primante offerings extend beyond suit fabrics it also includes tweed jackets, business coats, and shirting, all crafted to the highest global standards of product development and quality control. The Primante collection is available at all "The Arvind Stores" and Multi-Brand Outlets.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Primante's journey, positioning it firmly in the elite class of luxury fabrics. As the company continues to innovate and push the boundaries of textile technology, it is committed to bringing forth a range of Italian-inspired Designs that redefine luxury and sophistication.

Together with Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur, Primante embarks on a journey to inspire a lifestyle of luxury and refinement. Stay tuned as we unveil a series of ground-breaking initiatives that redefine the art of dressing in the modern era.

'The Arvind Store' is a complete lifestyle fashion destination that focuses on bringing the best of both worlds, that of fabric and ready-made to its customers. It aims to revolutionize the whole shopping experience of customers by creating an enriching shopping experience through the convergence of Arvind's strongest competencies under one roof. The stores house retail brands such as "AD"( Arvind Premium Ready-Made Collection), Fabric Brands like Primante & Tresca. It will also offer Custom Tailoring solutions to the customers. Select stores offer ADL (Arvind Denim Lab) - a unique model that allows customers to customise their denim with their size, fit and choice of buttons, rivets, labels, thread colours & initials. The Arvind Store concept is rapidly increasing across India, with multiple stores launching every month.

Arvind is a textile-to-retail conglomerate with a focus on textiles, apparels, advanced materials, environmental solutions, telecom and Omni-channel commerce. Arvind Limited is an integrated solutions provider in textiles with strong fiber-to-fashion capabilities for a global customer base. It is also a design powerhouse implementing innovative concepts and generating intellectual property. It ranks amongst the top suppliers of fabric worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.arvind.com.

