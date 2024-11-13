Arvinder Singh Sahney takes charge as Chairman of IndianOil

New Delhi [India], November 13 : Arvinder Singh Sahney, an industry veteran with nearly three decades of experience, has taken charge as the Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IndianOil).

A chemical engineer from HBTI, Kanpur, Sahney began his career with IndianOil in 1993.

Over the years, he has held key positions across various functions, including refinery operations, technical services, health, safety, and environment and petrochemicals.

He played a crucial role in the commissioning of the 15 MMTPA Paradip Refinery, which has significantly bolstered India's refining capacity and energy security.

Before assuming the role of Chairman, Sahney headed IndianOil's petrochemical vertical.

He was instrumental in conceptualizing several major petrochemical projects, including the upcoming mega petrochemical complex at Paradip, which is poised to significantly expand IndianOil's footprint in the sector.

Sahney also chairs Terra Clean Limited, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WoS) of IndianOil focused on sustainable solutions, and is a Director at IndOil Montney Ltd, Canada, IndianOil's wholly-owned subsidiary.

