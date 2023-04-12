Arya College Jaipur: The launchpad for engineering excellence and RTU toppers

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 12 (/PRNewswire): Arya College is one of the noted engineering colleges in Jaipur and affiliated to RTU (Rajasthan Technical University), Kota. Since its establishment, Arya College Jaipur has provided the best education to all students in various fields of engineering. Arya College is a prestigious group of institutions consisting of AIET, ACERC, and AIETM, has once again proved its mettle in engineering education by producing an impressive number of Rajasthan Technical University (RTU) toppers.

This accomplishment serves as a true yardstick to measure the quality of engineering education provided by the college. Not only does Arya College nurture academic excellence, but it also sets the stage for lucrative career opportunities for its students, debunking the common misconception that toppers don't get the highest packages.

Meet the Toppers and their Achievements

Arya College has always been at the forefront of fostering academic excellence. Here are the toppers from Arya College and their respective ranks in RTU:

- Trisha Biswas, CSE, ACERC, Rank 1

- Radhika Sharma, IT, AIET, Rank 1

- Nimisha Naruka, ECE, AIET, Rank 1

- Lalit Bansal, ME, AIET, Rank 1

- Suraj Singh Gehlot, CE, AIETM, Rank 2

- Kajol Sharma, IT, AIET, Rank 2

- Gunjan Sharma, EE, ACERC, Rank 2

These exceptional students have not only excelled academically but have also secured impressive packages from top compes. Here's a glimpse of some of the toppers' career milestones:

- Trisha Biswas: Currently employed at L&T with an annual package of 11 LPA

- Radhika Sharma: Working with Daffodil at 8 LPA

- Nimisha Naruka: Employed at Collabera with a package of 6 LPA

- Lalit Bansal: Joined L&T with an annual package of 8 LPA

- Kajol Sharma: Working at Infosys with an 8 LPA package

- Gunjan Sharma: Currently employed at Torrent Gas with a package of 7 LPA

Arya College's Impressive Placement Record

Arya College takes pride in its consistent track record of successful placements, with the average placement package being far above its competitors. The college's average placement package stands at an impressive 6 LPA, showcasing its commitment to providing excellent career opportunities to its students.

Arya College Placement 2023 welcomed many notable compes that provide placement to engineering students. Here are the glimpses of compes that visited in 2023 Arya College Placement drive:-

- Morgan Stanley (with package 22 LPA)

- Amazon (with package 14.5 LPA)

- Prominence Games Pte Ltd (with package 13 LPA)

- Google (with package 12 LPA)

- Xperate Systems Pvt. Ltd ( with package 12 LPA)

- HashedIn (Deloitte) Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (with package 8.10 LPA)

- Hexaware Technologies Ltd (PGET) (with package 6 LPA)

- Capgemini India (with package 7 LPA)

- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (with package 6.50 LPA)

- Teleperformance (with package 3.50 LPA)

- Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (with package 3.50 LPA)

To get admission at Arya College Jaipur, students must participate in Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process - REAP Counselling 2023. The selection of the candidates for BTech direct admission at RTU is made based on the combined merit list prepared by the admission authority. The names of candidates are mentioned who pass the counselling process.

If a student is willing to take admission to any engineering program of Arya College then they must have completed their 10+2 with PCM from any recognized board of education with at least 45% marks.

T. K. Agrawal founded this institute under the "All India Arya Samajis Society", with the belief that engineers build the nation. Arya College is recognized on a global scale as a centre of academic and professional excellence that values innovation, participation, and rigour in the classroom. The engineering department of Arya College is best known for its quality education and excellence in placement. The engineering department offers computer engineering, IT engineering, Mechcal Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics & Comm Engineering, and AI & Data Science Engineering courses.

Arya College Jaipur's dedication to nurturing academic excellence, producing top RTU toppers, and securing exceptional placements for its students is a testament to the institution's unparalleled quality of education. Arya College placements and toppers continues to serve as an inspiration for other institutions, proving that academic success, when combined with industry-relevant skills and exposure, paves the way for a bright future for its students.

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PRNewswire)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor