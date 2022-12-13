Aryan Khan ventures into beverage buisness

Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is starting off as an entrepreneur with his new luxury lifestyle collective named D’YAVOL. Conceptualized by Aryan and his friends turned business partners Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva, this brand will have lifestyle products across fashion and beverage categories and host exclusive experiential events. The brand’s first product offering is a D’YAVOL Vodka, a single estate liquid made in Poland from winter wheat and launched in Maharashtra in partnership with AB InBev.

This is a first of many launches lined up in various categories for the brand. Talking about his business venture, Aryan told Mint, “We thought there was a kind of a void in the current space. And when there’s a void, there’s an opportunity, and I think businesses are all about opportunity.” As per the report, Slab Ventures is targeting the more affluent consumers of the country and plans to diversify further with other premium consumer segments, including both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, apparel, and accessories. “The thought was to kind of combine high quality, a youthful disruptive vision, and cool aesthetics, and bring it under one roof, and by doing that, appeal to the more mature, discerning consumers as well as the younger generation,” said Aryan.

Aryan Khan's luxury lifestyle business D'yavol is expected to spread across categories including fashion, beverages and exclusive events. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is gearing up for his debut as director under Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Productions. The project is a web series and is expected to go on floors in January 2023.