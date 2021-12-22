As Amrapali Gan became the new CEO of OnlyFans, see the twitter reactions of netizens

India is leading everywhere now. Indians are making the country proud by their achievements, they are making their identity in other countries too. After Parag Agrawal and Leena Nair appointed as the CEO of international companies, Twitter and Chanel respectively now another Indian Amrapali Gan has taken over on social media platform OnlyFans, she replaced founder of OnlyFans Tim Stokely and became the new CEO of the social media aap.

The 36 years old Amrapali served OnlyFans for one year as an Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. Now she will be leading the company for further years as the CEO, Stokely the founder of the company, will be steping down as the CEO and will work as the future advioser for the company, leading the company for five years Stokely said “Ami has a deep passion for OnlyFans’ business and I’m passing the baton to a friend and colleague who has the vision and drive to help the organisation reach its tremendous potential,".



He further added that “OnlyFans is still a new company and Ami brings a fresh energy and reflects who we are as a business."

The OnlyFans is a subscription-based social media platform that host adult content, the company is started in the year 2016.

After this news, that the Indian originated Amrapali Gan became new CEO of OnlyFans app, Twitter has got flooded with congratulatory comments

