As per barc approx 300 million digital viewers and approx 30 million tv viewership made UPKL superhit

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7: The first season of Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) 2024 concluded recently and left the marks of excitement on the audience. As per barc data, UPKL successfully managed to garner a television viewership of approx 30 million with approx 300 million digital viewership with the partnership of Sony, DD and Fancode. This shows the immense popularity and excitement of this state-level league.

The organiser of UPKL Sambhav Jain, dedicated the credit for this successful event to the exceptional management team that left no stone unturned in making this event fruitful. The presence of star players like Rahul Chaudhari and Mohit Chhillar throughout the event not only thrilled the audience but also boosted the morale of the players. Moreover, Veteran commentators like Sunil Taneja and Neeti Rawat added to the excitement with their engaging and interesting commentary making the event an unforgettable experience. Sambhav Jain also appreciated the cooperation and assistance of the UP government and expressed hope for greater support in the upcoming season. According to Sambhav Jain, "Preparations for UPKL 2025 are already underway, and the dates for Season 2 will be finalized by October. To enhance the thrill of the new season, four new teams are set to join the league, including teams from Kanpur and Gorakhpur, the latter being the hometown of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Discussions are ongoing for the remaining two teams, and announcements will be made soon.

"In the upcoming season, management will try to bring in not just players from Uttar Pradesh but also guest players from other states, such as Haryana, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu. Jain's aim is not only to increase the excitement but also provide a platform to the players from different regions to showcase their talent. Talks are also in progress to include internationally renowned coaches and celebrities as part of the league. Talking about the second season Sambhav Jain also confirmed that Rahul Chaudhary will continue to be a part of the league as he is a well-known face of Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi league, but a bollywood celebrity might be introduced as the brand ambassador. An announcement regarding this will be made by December. UPKL has proved its metal in the first season and the purpose of this sports event is to establish a successful Kabaddi league that provides a platform for players to reach national and international levels. For the promotion of the league, nationwide tours will be conducted to raise awareness about UPKL and to involve talented players. There might be a higher amount of prize money in the second season to boost the morale of the players. The audience can also witness some well-known international players in the league next season along with entertaining performances before each match. The annual general meeting of UPKL will be held on October 5 at Noida extension in which important media briefing will be presented.

