ASAP Realtech emerges as one of the leading real estate mandate holders in Mumbai adding Rs. 1200 crore to its portfolio

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11: ASAP Realtech, a 360-degree strategic partner for real estate developers in Mumbai has successfully bagged nine new prestigious projects adding Rs. 1200 crore to the existing portfolio thereby contributing to strong growth and an increased market share in the Mumbai Realty sector in 2023. Some of these projects include Aakasa Worli by Techno Freshworld, Fortune Avirahi by Fortune Realty, Swayam by Gala Habitats, Premnagar Legacy by Chheda Group, Puri SeleQt by Puri Creators, NDW Vipin Residency and NDW Crest by NDW. The firm has successfully completed its first year of operations.

ASAP Realtech was set up in June 2022 by Swapnil Patil and Prrashar Kamra. The founders have over three decades of real estate experience having catered to 100+ projects across India, amounting to a sales volume of Rs. 2000 crores. As part of the mandate, ASAP Realtech provides a diverse range of services, such as in-depth market intelligence, Project Configuration Advisory, Channel Partner Management, Stressed Project Retrieval, Comprehensive Research, Project Marketing, and Robust Sales Expertise to real estate developers. In addition to the aforesaid projects, ASAP Realtech recently concluded two other projects that included Omkar Vive by Omkar Realtors and Techno Tulasi by Techno Group.

Speaking on the business agenda and growth plans, Swapnil Patil, Founder, and CEO of ASAP Realtech, said, "We are truly humbled to have bagged prestigious projects from some of Mumbai's leading real estate developers. Real estate developers face series of challenges project after project. Our understanding of the micro markets, customer requirements and excellent channel partner relationships help address some of these challenges through a solution driven approach. We have created a distinct edge with our sales-performance orientation. Our growth story in a short span of time is a testament of our commitment to our customers as well as the value we have been delivering project by project. Working on multiple projects across varied micro-markets in Mumbai has helped us broaden our reach and deepen our expertise at the ground level."

Prrashar P Kamra, Co-Founder & Director of ASAP Realtech further added, "Real estate developers must outsource the sales and marketing function as costs get appropriated across several projects and moreover they get a strong and perpetually active sales team. With robust sales velocity, the developer's fund flow is positively impacted - saving interest and bandwidth. Our hands-on approach has made ASAP Realtech a partner for the project's entire lifecycle and not just launch support. Hence we are working on multiple projects for the same developer thereby showcasing our capabilities and expertise. We enable the developers and empower them in the right decision making whether it is the right apartment size, pricing strategy, or design and amenities. We have resurrected several projects as well. The ultimate aim is to evolve real estate sales to transform the way in which real estate is being sold in India."

With over 100 employees and a strong leadership team of 6 members, ASAP Realtech has established a solid country-wide presence. Their innovative real-estate-focused solutions have transformed the sales and marketing game for those in the real estate space. Over the years, ASAP has proven its competence in Market Intelligence, Lifestyle Design, and Price Discovery functions. The real estate management firm's growing clientele and sustained growth demonstrate its consistency and commitment to delivering services that address the changing needs of the industry.

ASAP Realtech is a 360-degree strategic partner for real estate developers in India providing in-depth Market-Intelligence, Project Configuration Advisory, and Stressed Project Retrieval to Robust Sales Expertise. ASAP Realtech has been doing successful projects for over 3 decades. With an achievement of having done 100+ projects and yielding a sales value of over Rs. 2000 Crores. ASAP Realtech carries a distinct edge, where it is not just a launch support but also a partner for the project's entire lifecycle. The core focus of ASAP Realtech is on Enduring brand value across the prospects as well as customers for the developer.

ASAP Realtech with its proven competence in market intelligence, lifestyle, design, and price discovery empowers your decision-making, in regard to buying any property. With an unmatched penetration and reach across properties in varied geographies. ASAP brings experience and expertise that can be instrumental in the resurrection.

