'Ascent HR Technologies Pvt Ltd., Unveils New Identity to Emphasize Technology Leadership'

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 15: Ascent Consulting Services Pvt. Ltd., proudly announces its transformation into Ascent HR Technologies Pvt. Ltd., marking a strategic shift towards technology-driven solutions. This rebranding initiative signifies our commitment to pioneering advancements in the HR Tech industry, alongside our expanded focus on Regtech and Fintech domains.

"Ascent HR Technologies Pvt. Ltd., reflects our dedication to embracing the future of technology," stated Subramanyam S, Founder & CEO." This evolution underscores our mission to deliver innovative solutions and unparalleled value to our clients. Recent key product launches include solutions for Lending, Investment, and Insurance enablement, complemented by a comprehensive tax filing application catering to employees' financial wellness needs. Our Split Salary feature aids liquidity management, while TripEx facilitates seamless, paperless travel and expense claims management, covering Budgeting, Approvals, Travel Help Desk, and Claims processes. Skills Berry, post a buyout rearchitected and integrated into StoHRM - our HCM solution, efficiently manages organizational skill landscapes and offers standalone capabilities for skill profiling and gap analytics. Additionally, we've introduced AI-driven, multi-lingual BOTS for mobile-based query management, enhancing accessibility, ensuring rapid response times, and improving overall employee experience.

"At Ascent HR Technologies Pvt Ltd., technology is at the core of everything we dofrom enhancing productivity to driving business success," added Subramanyam Sreenivasaiah, Founder & CEO AscentHR. "Our commitment to leveraging AI, ML, and RPA underscores our vision for the future of AI-based HR management."

We extend our sincere thanks to our clients, partners, and employees for their steadfast support. Together, we have achieved significant milestones, and we eagerly anticipate embarking on this new chapter with enthusiasm and determination.

