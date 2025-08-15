Ashapuri Gold Shines Bright at IIJS Premier 2025, Secures INR 102 Cr Order

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 15: Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited, a rising star in India's jewellery manufacturing industry, has struck gold literally and figuratively at the prestigious India International Jewellery Show (IIJS Premier) 2025, clinching purchase orders worth approximately ₹102 Cr from some of the country's most prominent regional and national jewellery retail chains, along with top-tier big-box jewellers.

The orders, all from domestic clients, will be executed within just 90 days a testament to Ashapuri's unmatched speed, scale, and quality in the highly competitive gold jewellery market.

From the Show Floor to the Boardroom A Story of Momentum

The IIJS Premier is widely regarded as the crown jewel of India's jewellery trade events, where hundreds of suppliers compete for the attention and confidence of the nation's biggest buyers. For Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited, this year's event was more than an exhibition; it was a milestone moment.

Over the last few years, the company has steadily built a reputation for precision manufacturing, design innovation, and uncompromising quality standards. This latest achievement not only boosts its already healthy order book but also solidifies its position as a trusted long-term partner for the country's retail jewellery giants.

The Ashapuri Advantage - How We Outshine the Competition

Ashapuri's edge in the market comes from a rare combination of tradition and technology:

-Vertically Integrated Operations: In-house manufacturing from concept to completion, enabling complete control over design, quality, and delivery timelines.

-Design-Led Growth: A talented design team that blends classic Indian artistry with modern consumer trends.

-High-Volume Precision: Proven ability to handle bulk orders without sacrificing craftsmanship.

-Deep Retail Relationships: Strong, repeat partnerships with major jewellery chains built on trust, transparency, and reliability.

CEO Jenik D. Soni's Vision - Building the Future of Indian Jewellery Manufacturing

Commenting on the order win, Mr. Jenik D. Soni, CEO of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited, said:

"This isn't just a big order it's a big step forward in our journey to be one of India's most admired gold jewellery manufacturers. At Ashapuri, we don't just make jewellery; we craft trust, we craft value, and we craft growth stories. Our strength lies in our ability to merge artisanal skill with advanced manufacturing, giving our clients a rare combination of beauty, quality, and timely delivery.

With the momentum from this achievement, we are on track to meet our ambitious growth targets and expand our footprint both in India and in select international markets."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor