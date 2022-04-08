Ashneer Grover seeks written apology from BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer for LinkedIn spat

Former Managing Director of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover, has written a letter to the company board seeking a written apology from CEO Suhail Sameer and the management, in the absence of which, Grover said, he would file a criminal defamation case against BharatPe’s CEO and seek damages from him. The fresh charges come in the light of a viral Linkedln post on Thursday where Grover was seen replying to a company executive over non-payment of salaries. Grover asked the BharatPe management to clear the dues of the employees. His pleas were supported by his sister, Ashima Grover. BharatPe’s CEO Suhail Sameer in turn replied to Ashima Grover’s comment and alleged that her brother siphoned-off all the money from the company and the firm is thus unable to pay the employees.



“The Indian Board members should help translate the literal meaning of the statement along with the demeaning tone to the foreign Board members. He said: 'Aashima Behen - tere bhai ne saara paisa chura liya. Very little left to pay salaries.' This was in response to a post put by an employee in admin team who was terminated without reason and whose salary/reimbursements was not paid for months -- making him desperate to seek his dues on social media. Suhail's reply is not only blatantly defamatory, it is inappropriate language towards any female on social media and tone deaf to the trials of a poor admin level employee seeking his dues. It is also blatantly public lie and admission of the Company being bankrupt by no less than its own CEO and member of the Board – the same Suhail Sameer had less than couple of months ago claimed more than US$ 500 Mn in the bank account of the Company,” Grover said in the letter addressed to the board. Notably, Sameer had, in a response to the original Linkedln post, commented: "Friends - I apologise to have irked many of you. In hindsight, it was out of line. We are already working on past employees full and final being paid out. My comment was a reaction to a particular statement, not the post. But I accept the mistake. I request you to also have patience, and refrain from building a story based on false narrative.'' Despite of the public apology issued by Sameer about his language, Grover demanded a written apology from Sameer. In case BharatPe’s CEO doesn’t issue a written apology, Grover added that he reserves the rights to seek damages and pursuing criminal defamation against Sameer and the BharatPe board. “My sister, whose reputation has been irreparably damaged by this comment, will also be in her right to take up this with the Women’s Commission and appropriate authorities.”

