Ashok Leyland strengthens its presence in Karnataka, opens 4 dealerships in the state

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja Group and India's leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today, inaugurated four new dealerships, in Bidadi, Tumkur, Kolar & Hoskote in Karnataka. AML Motors is part of a 70-year Group that has its presence across the country.

Commenting on the dealership launch, Sanjeev Kumar, Head - MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said, "Karnataka has always been one of the most important markets for Ashok Leyland. The new dealerships will bolster our presence in this geography. We have been working on creating a strong foothold in the region, and this is a move in the right direction. Staying true to our brand promise of 'Aapki Jeet. Hamari Jeet', this partnership with AML Motors Private Limited will help us reach out to our customers in a timely fashion, helping us move one step forward towards realizing our vision of being in Top 10 CV makers in the world."

Speaking on the occasion, Rajiv Sanghvi, Director, AML Motors Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership of more than 70 years with Ashok Leyland and expand in Karnataka. With the Best-in-Class products of Ashok Leyland coupled with our understanding of the customer needs we together endeavour to provide Best in Class ownership experience for our customer."

The new 2S dealership, AML Motors Private Limited in Bidadi is spread over 24000 sq. ft., and offers 9 bays. This state-of-the-art dealership is located on the main Bangalore - Mysore Highway, which is one of the busiest routes in the state. It connects feeder roads with Bidadi, Ramnagara, Kengeri, Mysore road & NICE road. While, the 2S dealership in Hoskote is spread over 18000 sq. ft., and offers 6 bays, it is located on Bangalore-Malur road, off the Bangalore - Chennai National highway NH75. This dealership will cover KR Puram, Hoskote, Sarjapur and will play an important role for Ashok Leyland brand to increase its penetration in the region.

The other two state-of-the-art 3S (sales/service/spares) dealership are in Kolar and Tumkur. The dealership in Kolar is spread over 40000 sq. ft., and offers 8 bays. And it is strategically located on the national highway NH75 from Bangalore - Chennai, and will connect Kolar, Chintamani, Mulbagilu, KGF locations & enroute NH75. While the dealership in Tumkur is spread over 15000 sq. ft., and offers 5 bays, and is located on the main highway from Bangalore to Hubli/Hospet, and will connect Tumkur, Kunnigal & Sira.

These markets are mostly driven by construction business, Food grains, Market Load, Cement, E-commerce, RMC Plants & Crushers, Car Carriers, Vegetables & Petroleum tankers. Ashok Leyland is expanding its brand presence through a robust network of dealerships and service centres with an aim to provide best-in-class after sales support to its customers.

In the commercial vehicle industry, Ashok Leyland has one of the largest and fastest-growing networks. Its network has grown to 3445 touch points at the end of FY21, allowing it to provide fast service and spares. With an additional 11,000 outlets for Leyparts, the genuine spare parts brand, the company now has a service centre every 75 kilometres on all major highways, allowing it to keep its "Ashok Leyland Quick Response" promise of reaching customers within 4 hours and getting them back on the road in 48 hours.

