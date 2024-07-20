Asia Today Media Honors Achievers at Prestigious "Pride of Nation Award 2024" Recognising Excellence Across Varied Fields at Hotel the Lalit Ashok, Bangalore

BussinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 20: Asia Today Media hosted a "Pride of Nation Award 2024" to honour exceptional individuals from various fields for their dedication and expertise. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Jagdish Shetter, Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Member of Parliament, Padma Shri Dr C. N. Manjunath, Member of Parliament and Gulshan Grover - Indian Bollywood Actor.

This prestigious event aimed to honor the highest levels of achievement within the worldwide Indian community, celebrating outstanding success across diverse sectors. The awards were presented to individuals excelling in Art & Entertainment, Education, Healthcare, Business, and Social work.

Among the distinguished winners were renowned achievers such as: -

* Padma Shri Dr C R Chandrashekar - Pride of Nation Award - Medicine

* Padma Shri Dr Prema Dhanraj - Pride of Nation Award - Medicine

* Chemix Specialty Gases & Equipment - Best Manufacturer of Gas Mixtures And Applications of Gases of The Year

* Nalanda International Independent Pre University College Periyapatna, Mysure - Best Day Cum Boarding Pu College In Karnataka

* Dr B R Patil - Outstanding Cancer Specialist of The Year

* Simran Balar Jain - Internet Personality of The Year

* Asthaz Self Defence Academy - Most Admired Self Defence Academy for Empowering Girls

* Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre - Best Bio Research And Innovation Centre of The Year

* Brindavan Group of Institutions- Best Engineering College of the Year, Karnataka

* Dr Sadanand Poojary - Best Urologist of The Year - Karnataka

* Apoorva Supermulti Speciality Hospital - Best Healthcare Services Provider In Belagavi, Karnataka

* Tapovana Group of Institutions - Best Ayurvedic Medical College of The Year - Karnataka

* Anantha Lakshmi International School - Best International School With Academic Excellence In Andhra Pradesh

* Dr B. A. Gopala Krishna - Most Promising Arthroplasty Surgeon of The Year - Karnataka

* Dr Bharavi Chunduri - Most Promising Cardiologist of The Year - Telangana

* Why Not - Best Electronic And Home Appliance Chain of The Year

* Spectraa Technology Solutions Ltd. - Best Manufacturer of Customized Equipment

* Dr A Vamsi Krishna - Young Pediatrician of The Year - Andhra Pradesh

* Viswam Engineering College - Best Engineering College In Andhra Pradesh

* Lutfat Haque - Outstanding Contribution to Social Work

* Anantha Lakshmi Institute of Technology And Science - Most Promising Engineering College In Andhra Pradesh

* C A Philipose - Social Achievement Award - Karnataka

* Prayaga Foundation For Excellence In Education And Training - Pride of Nation Award-Education Excellence

* CNR Arts & Science College - Most Promising Degree College In Andhra Pradesh

* Dr Ohm Prakash Gunasekaran - Most Promising CEO of The Year -Tamilnadu

* Vinaychandra Mahenderkar (Chairman) Institute of Business Management & Research - Most Admired Educationist Of The Year-Karnataka

* Dr Musharraf Ahmed Khan - Best Educationist And Social Activist of The Year-India

* Media Connect- Most Promising Healthcare P R Service Provider of The Year - Karnataka

* Profix Med- Best Emerging Manufacturer of Medical Equipment And Consumables

* Shivanand S Hoogar - Social Achievement Award-Karnataka

While addressing, MP Dr C.N. Manjunath said, "that incomplete works and poor infrastructure are responsible for the spread of health problems like dengue and fever in urban areas.

He further said, "that the dengue health problem has increased in urban areas and is creating concern. The reason for that is incomplete projects, half-finished roads, flyovers, and underpasses. This problem has been created due to poor infrastructure and polluted water and filth standing everywhere. We should keep the area around us as clean as possible to avoid dengue problem. He said that mosquitoes should be controlled."

Success is neither magic nor mystery. It is the result of constant effort. There is a difference between success and contentment. Success is judged by others. We know satisfaction by ourselves. Thus, Dr Manjunath said that today the achievers of various fields have got satisfaction along with success.

Dr said, "that quality education and medical services should be available at an affordable price. Educating children today is extremely expensive. Providing affordable education is not just the job of the government. Today, 70% of medical education is provided by the private sector. Thus, the private sector should reserve 10% of the beds for the grassroots communities.

Living in big cities today invites major health problems. Traffic, air pollution, child rearing and commuting to work are becoming more of a problem. Good hospitals and educational institutions should be established in the near future. To be built in second tier cities. Otherwise, the problem will continue to increase. We should advise children to be healthy and cultured. There should be continuous efforts, loyalty, authenticity. There is no success without effort. Unemployment problem is huge in a country of 140 crore population. Machine learning, robotics should be used with caution. the Modi government has created 10.2 crore jobs in the last ten years," Dr Manjunath said.

MP Jagdish Shettar congratulated the awardees, In the past decade, Padma Award has been given to deserving achievers in the country. Before 2014, those with pressure, profit and recommendation were getting the award. Now the deserving are getting it. No application, recommendations required. Modi government is awarding meritorious people. They used to come to MLAs and MPs recommending them for the award. In recent years no one comes asking for a recommendation. Jagdish Shettar said that Modi government is special.

Yoga has been widely introduced to the whole world by Prime Minister Modi. I too have been doing yoga for many years. So, I have no health problems including BP, sugar. Due to yoga, I ran continuously for 35 days during the elections.

P. K. Choudhary, CEO of Asia Today Media, expressed that the Pride of Nation Award were conceived with a clear vision: to create an event that celebrates exceptional achievements within the global Indian community. This vision aimed to establish one of the most prominent and distinctive events of its kind. The Pride of Nation Awards is a groundbreaking and prestigious occasion, uniquely designed to honour Indian accomplishments across various domains, with a special focus on inspiring achievements and remarkable role models in fields such as Art & Entertainment, Education, Healthcare, Business, and Social work.

