Asian Granito India Ltd launches Digital Campaign – AGL Jahan Khushiyan Mil Jaye

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 17: Asian Granito India Limited (AGL), one of the largest luxury surfaces brand like Tiles, Marbles, Quartz and bathware solutions has launched a digital campaign – AGL Jahan Khushiyan Mil Jaye on 1st November 2023. It is a five episode campaign and company will be launching new episodes every Wednesday on different themes.

AGL Jahan Khushiyan Mil Jaye is a narration of interesting short stories revolving around a young couple who with an aim to renovate their future dream home visits Asian Granito experience center. The story revolves around the delightful banter and amusing exchanges between Tarun and Tara. Despite their initial differences, the story ultimately culminates in a happy decision made at the AGL Experience Centre.

The first episode is dedicated to their journey in selecting kitchen tiles, aptly titled – Pati Kitchen Aur Woh showcasing the amusing dynamics and eventual consensus in their decision-making process. Company is planning to launch more episodes on evermore such engrossing episodes on different themes soon.

In the world of interior design and home decor, choosing the right tiles can make a significant difference in enhancing the aesthetics of a space. Further to revolutionize the way customers visualize and select tiles for their spaces, the company has recently unveiled an innovative tool called the AGL AURA 360 Tile Visualizer. This groundbreaking software available on company’s website is designed to revolutionize the way customers visualize and select tiles for their spaces. With its user-friendly interface and advanced features users can experiment with various tile designs, patterns, and colors to find the perfect fit for their homes or commercial projects.

Company has launched large format experience centers across all metros, mega cities to make selection of tiles, bathware, faucets simple and easy.

Sharing his views, Mr. Bhavesh Patel, Executive Director, Asian Granito India Ltd said, “AGL is leveraging digital content space by smartly amplifying emotional and luxurious spaces. AGL Digital presence is very strong and creating strong engagement of various genre of home décor interest. With this new content, AGL is trying to establish that Happy decisions are made at AGL Store due to one stop Solution.”

In a short span of two decades, Asian Granito India Ltd has emerged as India’s leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand in a short span of two decades. Company manufacture and markets a range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Sanitaryware and Faucets. Company has 235 plus exclusive franchisee showrooms, 11 company owned display centers and an extensive marketing and distribution network pan India with 6,500 plus touchpoints and 2,700 plus distributors, dealers and sub-dealers in India. Company also exports to more than 100 countries.

Over the years, company has invested in expanding production capabilities, product portfolio, distribution network and global reach. This dedication has propelled it on a path of continuous growth, positioning the company among the leading ceramic tiles companies in India and an emerging brand in the global markets.

About Asian Granito India Limited

Established in the year 2000, Asian Granito India Ltd. (AGL) has emerged as India’s leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand in a short span of two decades. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Sanitaryware and Faucets. AGL products are synonymous with reliability, adaptability, innovation, quality consciousness and the company has created a strong brand identity, well recognized globally and loyal customer following across segments. Today it is 4th largest listed ceramic tile company in India with employee strength of 6,000 plus.

Ranked amongst the top ceramic tiles companies in India, AGL has achieved over 65 times growth in its production capacity, from 0.83 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2000 to 54.5 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY2023. AGL is also the only tiles company to be acknowledged in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2015 for achieving phenomenal growth.

The Company has 14 state-of-the-art manufacturing units spread across Gujarat and 235 plus exclusive franchisee showrooms, 11 company owned display centers across India. Further, the Company has an extensive marketing and distribution network pan India with 6,500 plus touchpoints and 2,700 plus distributors, dealers and sub-dealers in India.

The Company looks to strengthen its identity as the leader in the Indian ceramic industry by consistently introducing innovative and value-added products in the market to keep pace with its valued customers. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, AGL is listed on NSE & BSE and reported net consolidated turnover of INR 1562.7 crore in FY 2023. The Company exports to more than 100 countries. (For more information, please visit: www.aglasiangranito.com)

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor