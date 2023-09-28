Asia's Broadcasting & Infotainment Show (A.B.I.S) – Heralding a new era for the Indian Media & Infotainment Industry

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28: Organised by NuernbergMesse India, A.B.I.S. consisting of BROADCAST INDIA SHOW Edition, SCAT INDIA TRADESHOW and CONTENT INDIA SHOW has been the Gateway to Broadcast and Infotainment Excellence for 30+ Years and continues to be the industry's most relevant and focused platform. Leading players from the Broadcast, Entertainment, Cable, Broadband, IPTV and Content segments will converge at Asia's Broadcasting & Infotainment Show (A.B.I.S.) 2023 from 8th- 10th October 2023 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

The 2022 edition had 230+ exhibitors who showcased a diverse range of products and technologies, 500+ domestic and international brands, record-breaking participation from 24472 unique visitors and 1500+ conference delegates over 3 days.

Key Highlights:

- 500+ Brands

- 40+ Countries

- 24,000+ Professionals

- Product launches, demos and technical demonstrations of the latest products

- Seminars and Conferences by Industry Experts

The BROADCAST INDIA Conference will be held over 3 days from October 8th -10th, 2023, with exciting panel discussions on trending topics including Generative AI and its impact in the M&E space, Emerging Technologies in Broadcast, Transforming Broadcast through Cloud Computing and many more.

The CONTENT INDIA Conference being held as a stand-alone 2-day conference from 9th -10th, October 2023, alongside Broadcast India Show at the Jio World Convention Centre, will offer an interactive platform where industry professional's enthusiasts, and aspiring filmmakers will be able to explore the multifaceted aspects of film acquisition and distribution.

India is now the world's 2nd largest consumer of internet data and also in terms of broadband users. The SCAT India TradeShow supports the satellite and broadband domains by providing three days of seamless business and networking opportunities.

INDIA AT THE FOREFRONT OF THE MEDIA & INFOTAINEMENT SECTOR GROWTH

The Indian Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry is a sunrise sector for the economy and is making significant strides. The increasing availability of fast and cheap internet, rising incomes, and increasing purchases of consumer durables have significantly aided the industry.

This significantly aided the country's industry and made India leading in terms of digital adoption and provided companies with uninterrupted rich data to understand their customers better. India has also experienced growing opportunities in the VFX sector as the focus shifted globally to India as a preferred content creator.

https://www.ibef.org/industry/media-entertainment-india

"The platform of A.B.I.S serves as an integration point where visitors can witness the latest innovations and trends that the broadcast, satellite, infotainment and content industries have in store and explore the potential of the Indian market. Additionally, renowned industry experts and leading companies will be present to share their expertise and demonstrate ground-breaking solutions that are revolutionizing the way content is created, distributed, and consumed." said Sonia Prashar, Chairperson of the Management Board & Managing Director, NürnbergMesse India Pvt Ltd.

The event will take place at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai from 8th to 10th October, 2023. Please visit www.abis-expo.com for further details.

About NuernbergMesse India

NuernbergMesse is one of the 15 largest trade fair companies in the world. Its portfolio covers around 120 national and international trade fairs and congresses at the Nuernberg location and worldwide. As the Indian representative for the NürnbergMesse Group, we assist and support Indian companies in expanding their business into global markets and international companies into the Indian market.

