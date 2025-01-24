ASM's EMPROS International School Sets A World Record with Longest Spiritual Expression in Warli Art

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 24: ASM's EMPROS International School, Talegaon, Pune, has achieved a historic milestone by securing a World Record for the Longest Warli Painting. On October 28, 2024, a team of 106 students and staff unveiled a breathtaking 55-meter-long canvas, titled The Longest Spiritual Expression in Warli Art: Majha Vitthal. This incredible feat, now officially recognized by World Records India, is a testament to the creativity, dedication, and spirit of collaboration at EMPROS International School.

ASM Group of Institutes takes pride in providing an educational experience that extends beyond academic excellence. The Institute's approach emphasizes on holistic development and blending modern education with a deep respect for Indian cultural heritage. This unique philosophy helps students not only excel in academics but also cultivate a profound connection to the cultural traditions of India.

The painting Majha Vitthal, created by the talented students and staff, celebrates the spiritual essence of the Warli Art form, a traditional style practiced by the Warli tribe in Maharashtra. This record-breaking artwork is a tribute to the timeless values of devotion and community, captured through the lens of one of India's most revered folk-art traditions.

The unveiling ceremony took place on November 26, 2024, at the school's Talegaon campus, where the artwork was presented to the public in the presence of prominent dignitaries, including Mr. Vaibhav Chandrakant Nimbalkar (IPS), DIG, CRPF (Pune), Mr. Purushottam Dattatraya More Maharaj, Chairman of Dehu Devsthan Trust, and Mr. Paavan Solanki, Founder & Editor of World Records India.

Event Highlights:

* World Record Achievement: A 55-meter long Warli painting, now recognized by World Records India, marking a significant accomplishment for the school.

* Cultural Tribute: The painting Majha Vitthal not only showcases the Warli art form but also highlights the spiritual devotion and community spirit integral to Indian culture.

* Collective Effort: 106 students and staff members collaborated to create this masterpiece, demonstrating the power of teamwork and creativity.

In his address, Dr. Sandeep Pachpande, shared, "This achievement is a reflection of the passion and collective effort of the ASM's EMPROS International School family. The creation of the longest Warli painting celebrates our rich cultural heritage and showcases the creative potential of our students."

This world record is a significant achievement for ASM's EMPROS International School, highlighting their unwavering commitment to nurturing creativity, cultural awareness, and academic excellence in every student.

About EMPROS International School:

EMPROS International School, is a renowned CBSE School in Pune, and is a part of the ASM Group of Institutions. EMPROS International School, with campuses in Talegaon and Chinchwad, offer lush green settings paired with state-of-the-art facilities to foster experiential learning. Guided by a team of highly trained educators, EMPROS International School provides a holistic education through a modern curriculum designed for 21st-century learning. Focused on nurturing each child's unique potential, the curriculum emphasizes academic excellence, skill development, and personal growth. By integrating creative thinking, problem-solving, and critical thinking, along with intellectual, physical, social, emotional, and spiritual development, our CBSE schools in Chinchwad and Talegaon prepare students to excel in academics, career readiness, and life skills, ensuring they are future-ready global citizens.

