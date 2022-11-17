ASPEE Group’s Shri Kiranbhai Lallubhai Patel Receives Lifetime Achievement Citation in Education Leadership Awards 2022-23

November 17: Shri Kiranbhai Lallubhai Patel, the Joint Managing Director of the ASPEE Group, has been awarded the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Citation in Education Leadership Awards for the year 2022-23 by EducationWorld. The esteemed awards came to him in recognition of his extensive contribution towards developing schools and colleges in India. The award function was held on October 11, 2022, at The Leela Ambience Gurgaon Hotel & Residences, Gurgaon. In addition, Shri Tushar Desai has also been honoured for Aspee Kanya Vidyalay, Bilimora, Gujarat.

Shri Kiranbhai Lallubhai Patel is currently the Joint Managing Director of one of the leading agricultural equipment manufacturing brands in India – ASPEE. He manages a pan-India network of 2,000+ distributors and dealers along with his marketing team. After completing his MBA from Berkeley, California USA, he initially joined American Spring & Pressing Works Pvt. Ltd., also known as ASPEE, as a Sales Manager. Over the years, he has climbed his career ladder with extreme dedication, discipline, and perseverance to become the Joint Managing Director of the brand.

He has also been involved with Rotary Club of Bombay North – West Malad since its inception in 1972. In fact, he has been honoured twice with the Presidency of the Rotary Club in 1982-83 and again in 1992-93. Shri Kiranbhai Lallubhai Patel was also instrumental in the completion of the remaining construction of the Rotary Service Centre in 1984 and further putting up the 4 floors of the L.M. Patel Eye hospital, which was started by him in the year 2003.

Moreover, His role in the inception and building of Aspee Nutan School and Aspee Auditorium are unforgettable. Besides his business, Shri Kiranbhai Lallubhai Patel is also associated with Kandivli Education Society Kandivli, Sanskar Sarjan Trust Bilimora, Laxmi Narayan Sanskrit Trust Malad, Aspee Charitable Trust Malad, Bombay North-West Rotary Charitable Trust Malad, Shakilam Foundation, the academic council of Junagadh Agri. University Junagadh, and the academic council of Navsari Agri. University Navsari.

“In a developing country like India, the most valuable gift we can give one is the gift of education. I have always valued quality education over anything else and tried my best for the Indian Education System. Today, it’s a great honour for me to be able to hold this award. Thanks to all those people who helped me throughout these years,” said Shri Kiranbhai Lallubhai Patel.

American Spring & Pressing Works Pvt. Ltd., popularly known for its brand ASPEE, was founded by Shri. Lallubhai Makanji Patel was an enterprising entrepreneur in 1946. ASPEE caters to the need for plant protection in an agrarian economy like India through its innovative sprayers and other farm products. Starting from a small workshop and then transforming into a factory, Aspee Group of companies today is one of the largest firms in the industry with 500+ employees.

