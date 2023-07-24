Assam CM meets DoNER minister G Kishan Reddy, reviews progress of schemes

New Delhi [India], July 24 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister for DoNER G Kishan Reddy, at the latter’s office here on Monday.

In a release, the Assam government said the CM and the Union Minister reviewed the progress of important schemes under the ministry, including PM-DEVINE and NE-Special Infra Development Scheme.

Sarma, in the course of the meeting, also commended Reddy for being given additional responsibilities in Telengana and wished him all success.

Taking to Twitter handle, the Chief Minister wrote, "Delighted to have had a productive meeting with the Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @kishanreddybjp ji.

Commended him on his additional responsibilities in Telangana and together, we reviewed the impressive progress of critical schemes under @MDoNER_India in Assam, including PM-DEVINE and NE-Special Infra Development Scheme."

Reddy was recently appointed as the chief of Telangana’s BJP unit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor