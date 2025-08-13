ATMA Receives International Honour for Tyre Safety Awareness

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 13: Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) has been bestowed with a prestigious Special Recognition Award by UK-based tyre safety charity TyreSafe during its annual briefing recently. This acknowledgment marks the first instance of TyreSafe presenting an international award, underscoring worldwide appreciation of ATMA's tyre safety drive.

Highlighting the award citation, TyreSafe noted "ATMA India's 'Special Recognition' award is a testament to their profound dedication and innovative approach to tyre safety. Their initiatives have educated over 20,000 participants, inspected more than 30,000 tyres, and inspired future road safety advocates through their impactful Ideathons program, setting them apart and aligning with TyreSafe's global vision for safer roads."

"We are immensely proud that TyreSafe has recognised ATMA's work in tyre safety. This award underscores our commitment to elevating public awareness and encouraging responsible tyre maintenance through engagement with motorists and institutional partnerships. Our journey continues with the shared vision of making roads safer across India" said Mr. Arun Mammen, Chairman, ATMA.

"This recognition by TyreSafe validates our extensive grassroots efforts: from petrol pump tyre clinics and university workshops to Ideathons and expressway campaigns. Educating over 20,000 people and inspecting 30,000 tyres is just the beginning. We will keep amplifying our message: proper tyre maintenance is crucial not just for vehicle performance but for saving lives" said Mr. Sudershan Gusain, Head - Tyre Safety Awareness, ATMA/ITTAC

Over the years, ATMA has cast a wide footprint of tyre safety activities including:

Nationwide public outreach: ATMA, together with its technical arm Indian Tyre Technical Advisory Committee (ITTAC), has actively carried out more than 200 tyre safety activationsranging from roadside tyre clinics and petrol pump check-up zones to school workshops and university engagements in the last few years. Over 20000 individuals, including motorists, commercial drivers, students, and public service officials, were reached during this time.

Institutional partnerships: Collaborations with Indian Oil Corporation saw over 1000 tanker drivers across different states enroll in comprehensive tyre maintenance training. Similar programs were held with several state government transport departments and road transport bodies.

Educational outreach & Ideathons: School Connect initiatives reached nearly 10,000 school students, while college-level Ideathonslike those at the Bharat Mobility Global Expoengaged youth in developing innovative road safety concepts The 2025 edition featured creative solutions like the Tyre Safety Ring, unveiled in collaboration with the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways

Expressway campaigns: On the Samruddhi Mahamarg and Yamuna Expressway, ATMA/ITTAC engineers carried out tyre inspections on over 2,000 vehicles, distributing safety booklets and awareness materials

Continuous industry-led education: ATMA and ITTAC also organize webinars, animation films, social-media campaigns and signage materials. They support through publications like the ITTAC Standards Manual and Tyre Condition guides.

As India continues to address the challenge of road safety, ATMA and ITTAC remain dedicated to scaling tyre and road safety outreach. ATMA urges vehicle users, academic institutions, transport authorities and policy makers to join this expanding movement.

Supported by member companiesApollo, Bridgestone, CEAT, JK Tyre, MRFATMA is committed to partnering with state and central government bodies to ensure tyres are recognized not merely as mechanical components, but as essential life-safety systems.

