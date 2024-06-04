AtMoonVentures Pioneers Fintech Solutions for a More Inclusive Financial Market

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4: AtMoonVentures Pvt. Ltd., a renowned fintech firm, is transforming the financial environment with innovative digital solutions. Mr. Rakeshwar Sharma started the company in 2021, and it has established itself as a force for positive change through innovative digital solutions and a commitment to financial inclusion.

With his background in finance and technology, Mr. Sharma recognised the transformative power of digital financial services, especially in rural areas lacking traditional banking infrastructure. This realisation sparked his entrepreneurial spirit, leading him to establish AtMoonVentures to provide secure and accessible digital solutions for all.

From Startup to a Global Entity

Mr. Sharma prioritises developing a talented and dedicated workforce. His leadership promotes collaboration, constant learning, and a customer-centric approach. This culture of innovation keeps the firm ahead of the curve, constantly researching new technology and chances to improve its offerings and achieve long-term success. A prominent example of this innovation is their recent collaboration with Axis Bank to provide secure escrow account services to digital businesses.

“We’ve transformed from a startup to a global entity with a presence across key Indian markets,” says Rakeshwar Sharma, Founder. “This journey has been instrumental in forging strategic partnerships like our recent collaboration with Axis Bank for secure escrow account services.”

Standing Out in the Fintech Crowd

Here are some key differentiators:

Innovative Rural Fintech Solutions: AtMoonVentures prioritises providing accessible financial services to underserved rural communities, bridging the digital divide and fostering financial inclusion.

Comprehensive Digital Payment Solutions: This fintech company offers a wide range of payment options, fostering business efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Strategic Partnerships: The collaboration with Axis Bank strengthens its payment solutions, particularly for Vendor Payments, Salary Payments, Incentive Payouts, Cashbacks to customers, Refund transactions and other use cases. The modes supported will be NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, UPI and internal fund transfer merchants.

Modern Technology: Leveraging the latest advancements, AtMoonVentures offers the latest software development and API services for smooth integration and superior performance.

Global Presence: With operations pan india, melta dubai, and United kingdom this fintech firm provides localised expertise with a global perspective, catering to diverse market needs.

AtMoonVentures understands the value of a distinct brand identity and offers customisable white-label fintech solutions that enable businesses to easily integrate AtMoonVentures’ innovative products under their own brand name, thereby increasing their market presence.

Additionally, this fintech firm prioritises a frictionless user experience by offering a multilingual checkout page that serves a worldwide audience and accepts multiple currencies. It employs modern fraud screening systems to detect and prevent fraudulent activity, resulting in a reduction of up to 99%. Additionally, its products are built for easy customisation, allowing businesses to personalise the user experience to their specific consumer base. This holistic strategy guarantees that all stakeholders benefit equally.

AtMoonVentures is positioned as a preferred partner for businesses seeking to enhance their digital payment capabilities and achieve financial success. It continues to explore new opportunities and technologies to expand its offerings and ensure long-term growth.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor