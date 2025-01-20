Auriga Corporate Advisors Unveils New Leadership and Expanded Services in BFSI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: Auriga Corporate Advisors, a leading investment banking advisory firm, unveiled a new chapter in the journey of the company. It inducted an expanded leadership team and enhanced financial services and investment solutions for SME and MSME businesses.

At the event, Founder Rajesh Shah, a finance veteran and Fellow Member of ICAI shared Auriga's renewed vision and strategic growth plans. The highlight was the introduction of three distinguished leaders:

Hemang Jangla: An IIM Ahmedabad alumni and an expert in IPO management and strategic business development.

Jennifer Isaac: Venture capitalist with a diverse background in banking, IT, and digital media.

Kaushik Desai: Financial strategist with over four decades of experience in wealth management and regulatory compliance.

Expanding Services to Empower Businesses Auriga has strengthened its portfolio with:

Debt Syndication & SME/Main Board Listing: Enabling businesses to raise capital and access stock market opportunities.

Portfolio Management Services (PMS) & AIFs: Tailored investment solutions for high-net-worth and ultra high-net-worth individuals.

Unlisted & Unquoted Shares, Market-Linked Debentures (MLDs), and Bonds: Facilitating exclusive private market investment opportunities.

Commitment to Growth & Integrity

Auriga has reaffirmed its core values—Integrity, Innovation, Excellence, and Client-Centricity & also introduced its dynamic advisory board of mentors. Shri Bhalchandra G. Barve, Joint Managing Director, Blue Cross Laboratories, Shri Malay Damania, business coach, and Shri N. Balakrishna, financial wealth manager, joined Auriga as mentors. They provided insights into the evolving financial landscape.

Client Success & Industry Insights

Long-term investors and SME clients shared their experiences and insights, emphasizing Auriga's expertise in investment banking and its comprehensive end-to-end services, which have significantly enhanced their wealth over time.

Future Roadmap

Auriga's five-year vision focuses on digital transformation, sustainable investment solutions, and global expansion.

The event concluded with a networking session for personalized discussions.

Stay Connected

For more information, visit www.aurigaadvisors.com or contact:

AURIGA CORPORATE ADVISORS

Contact: +91-9920751315

Email: consult@aurigaadvisors.com

Website: www.aurigaadvisors.com

