AURO University Welcomes Padma Bhushan Awardee Shri Kamlesh Patel “Daaji” for Festival of Learning 2024

Surat (Gujarat) [India] August 2: AURO University is pleased to announce the visit of Padma Bhushan awardee Shri Kamlesh Patel, affectionately known as Daaji, a renowned spiritual leader and pioneer of Heartfulness Meditation, to share his insights and wisdom with the university community on August 3, 2024, during the Festival of Learning (1-7 August ).

Daaji's teachings are deep-rooted in ancient wisdom and enriched by modern scientific understanding, and they have inspired innumerable individuals worldwide.

Born in Gujarat in 1956, Daaji began his spiritual journey young and has become a leading voice in the Heartfulness Movement. In 2011, his predecessor, Chariji, chose him as his spiritual successor.

“We are elated to welcome Daaji to AURO University,” said Honourable Founder President Shri H.P. Rama. His visit and inspirational Presence shall enrich the Festival of Learning, and we look forward to his enlightening discourse.”

Join us for an unforgettable experience with Daaji on August 3, 2024, at AURO University.

Heartfulness offers a simple set of meditative practices and lifestyle changes. These practices, designed to support contentment, inner calm, stillness, compassion, courage, and clarity of thought, are the first steps towards a purposeful life. They are simple and quickly adopted and appropriate for people from all walks of life, cultures, religious beliefs, and economic situations who are over fifteen. Ongoing training in Heartfulness practices continues at thousands of Schools and Colleges, and over 1,00,000 professionals are meditating in Corporations, Non-Governmental, and Government Bodies globally. Over 5,000 Heartfulness Centres are supported by thousands of certified volunteer trainers and millions of practitioners in 160 Countries.

