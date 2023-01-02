Auto42 - a comprehensive automobile-info platform launched by Shortpedia

Auto42, a new-age automobile guide, was launched by the well-known news portal Shortpedia Group. The new web service, which targets India's sizable millennial population, is intended to help users make well-informed selections when buying cars.

"Auto42 - Your new Automobile Guide" - help the people with comprehensive and honest reviews, news, and suggestions on latest vehicles. Auto42's user-friendly interface with a minimalistic but detailed design segregates information on automobiles category. Along with information about cars, the portal also features configurations of bikes and scooters.

About the launch, an enthusiastic Mayank Jain, the Founder and the Chief Product Officer of Auto42, said, " We are here to serve as the ultimate automobile guide in the market. The portal comes with the need to present to the Millenials who are picky buyers and do extensive research on configuration, brand image analysis, and seek peer reviews before investing in vehicles. India, which has the largest Millenial population, was in much need of such a portal given that Google reports suggest that Millenials have conducted extensive searches at every step of their car purchase journey."

Although the internet is saturated with automobile information of varying degrees of quality, the consumer often needs a more cohesive experience while researching. To improve the user experience, in terms of automobile research support, Auto42 aims to build a unique social brand by combining conventional methodology with informative Youtube content.

Apart from the keen industry expertise of the founder, Auto42 is powered by Ashish Masih, the famous content creator and YouTuber, who has joined the organisation as its Chief Content Strategist; Gurjeet Singh, the Chief Technical Officer, and Amarjeet Singh, the Mobile Head of the company. Being industry leaders, the core team of Auto42, drawing from the members and extensive work in the sector, strives to provide the reader with the best informative experience online.

Ashish Masih highlighted his vision for Auto42, "When I met the team at Auto42, the team had a clear vision for the space they were creating, and the enthusiasm is one of the first things that drew my attention. As a content creator, I believe in user focus experience, and Auto42's vision to become a unique social brand in the auto space is something I personally connect with."

Ashish added, "Consumer behaviour has changed drastically over the last few years. With digitization at its peak, not only do they make more informed choices, but they are also looking for more quality products at the best price. These factors will act as a catalyst for Auto42's growth trajectory."

With a mission to build a community that will integrate buyers with enthusiasts, Auto42 is constantly striving to become the new-age automobile guide.

