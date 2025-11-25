AutoPe Launches a First-of-Its-Kind Smart Locker Service with Mumbai Metro One, Offering Commuters a Secure and Seamless Storage Solution

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: Autope Payment Solutions Ltd, a fintech company enabling seamless digital payments and services for India's mass transit ecosystems, today announced the successful launch of its innovative Smart Locker system across 12 Mumbai Metro One stations. The first of its kind initiative, in collaboration with Mumbai Metro One, introduces over 996 state-of-the-art digital lockers to the city's transit network.

This comprehensive smart locker deployment marks a significant leap towards revolutionising daily commute convenience, last-mile logistics, and e-commerce delivery for approx. 5 Lakh commuters. These lockers offer more than just secure storage; they represent a crucial link in the future of urban mobility, empowering efficient e-commerce deliveries, enhancing first and last-mile connectivity in logistics and ultimately, making door-to-door logistics more efficient and sustainable for the modern city dweller. Autope is currently in discussion with major e-commerce players in India to further enhance these services.

This expansion into Mumbai represents another significant milestone in Autope's strategic plan to scale smart mobility infrastructure across India, building partnership with Mumbai Metro One. Autope is committed to fostering deep integration of transit operations with payments technology and leveraging data analytics for improved efficiency and passenger experience across the nation.

"Our core mission at Autope is to bridge the gap between transportation and financial technology, creating seamless, integrated experiences for urban commuters across India," said Mr. Anurag Bajpai, Founder & Managing Director, Autope Payment Solutions Ltd. "The launch of over 996 Smart Lockers across 12 Mumbai Metro One stations is a pivotal moment in this vision. Building on the robust success and learnings from our Delhi Metro deployment, we are thrilled to bring this advanced, first-of-its-kind solution to Mumbai."

Mr. Bajpai further elaborated on the broader vision, stating, "We foresee a future where commuters enjoy unparalleled convenience, with smart lockers serving as vital hubs for package delivery and secure storage within the transit ecosystem. This not only optimizes e-commerce logistics but also significantly reduces congestion and emissions, contributing to a greener, smarter city. Autope is also actively exploring opportunities to extend this successful model to mass transit systems outside of India, envisioning a truly global impact for smart, connected transit solutions."

Mr. Shyamantak Choudhury, CEO, Mumbai Metro One, said, "We are delighted to partner with AutoPe to bring smart-locker services to our metro stations. This initiative is yet another step in our journey to modernise Mumbai Metro Line-1 and elevate the everyday experience of our commuters. By enabling commuters to travel lighter and with added peace of mind, we are strengthening our vision of a convenient, tech-enabled and future-ready urban mobility ecosystem for Mumbai."

The Autope Smart Lockers are designed to integrate seamlessly into the bustling metro ecosystem, offering a host of features and benefits for commuters and urban stakeholders:

Key Features:

- Digital Access: Commuters can conveniently access lockers via a user-friendly app, SMS, or QR code scanning, providing a modern and secure interface.

- Multiple Locker Sizes: Available in two main variations: smaller compartments (approx. 5 Kg capacity) and medium compartments (approx. 10 Kg capacity), suitable for parcels, groceries, or personal items.

- Affordable & Flexible Use: A flat fee of INR 20 per hour for small boxes and INR 30 per hour for medium lockers ensures accessibility for all commuters.

- Secure & Monitored: Ensuring peace of mind, the lockers are equipped with 24x7 CCTV surveillance and OTP-based authentication for secure item drop-off and retrieval.

- Versatile Use Cases: Ideal for temporary storage, secure e-commerce and courier deliveries, supporting middle-mile logistics and even brand sampling within transit hubs.

Benefits for Commuters and the Urban Ecosystem:

- Enhanced Passenger Convenience: Enables metro users to effortlessly pick up online orders or securely store personal belongings while travelling, significantly improving their daily experience and saving time.

- Sustainability: By consolidating deliveries at metro stations, the Smart Lockers contribute to lowering last-mile emissions, promoting greener urban logistics and reducing urban traffic congestion.

- Brand Engagement: Creates a visible, high-footfall touchpoint for retail and delivery partners, fostering new commercial opportunities within the metro's ecosystem.

- Improved Commuter Experience: Further enhances the metro's ecosystem of services, making public transport an even more attractive, efficient, and integrated option for citizens.

Autope's proven track record of innovation and scale is best exemplified by its success with the Delhi Metro. There, Autope has managed smart lockers across 250 stations, totalling 25,000 lockers, for over 1.5 years. Autope's technology also powers the Delhi Metro Sarathi app, integrating smart lockers, digital screens at metro stations, last-mile connectivity solutions, and newer versions of ticketing, demonstrating its deep expertise in high-volume, mission-critical transit environments.

Autope's robust, transit-optimized payment infrastructure, which underpins the Smart Locker system, ensures secure, real-time transactions and seamless integration with the broader mobility network. This initiative aligns perfectly with India's broader smart city initiatives and the "One Nation One App" vision, demonstrating Autope's capability to deliver scalable, interoperable solutions for high-volume, mission-critical environments. While plans to cover all other metro lines in Mumbai are not yet finalized, this successful launch across 12 stations lays robust groundwork for future expansion and integrated urban solutions. Building on its successful projects with the Delhi Metro, Autope is actively expanding its other offerings, which include advanced ticketing solutions, last-mile connectivity, innovations in payments, and non-fare revenue solutions, to other metros across India and beyond, showcasing its capability to deliver scalable, interoperable solutions for future urban mobility.

