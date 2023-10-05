Autumn Winter 23' Collection "Time For Glamour" by Forever New Launches in Style at Phoenix Palladium

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5: Forever New, the renowned fashion brand, is all set to usher in the Autumn Winter season with its highly anticipated collection, "Time For Glamour". To mark this spectacular launch, the brand Ambassador, Pooja Hegde graced the event. The event took place at the illustrious Phoenix Palladium, promising an evening filled with fashion, style, and glamour.

The "Time For Glamour" collection embodies the essence of sophistication, elegance, and modernity. This exquisite assortment of clothing and accessories is curated to elevate your style quotient. From chic outerwear to glamorous party dresses and timeless classics, Forever New has something for every fashion-forward individual.

The newest collection is expected to take over as the go-to option for all holiday gatherings, wild parties, and chic vacations to far-flung locales. This outstanding collection has been enhanced by Pooja Hegde, the brand spokesperson for Forever New India. In addition to praising this collection's adaptability, she said, "It feels really good to be a part of the brand. Whenever it comes to style, the quality of products that you are paying for is amazing. Everything falls on you so gracefully and looks very rich, so for me it's the perfect brand!"

Dhruv Bogra, Country Head India, Forever New was thrilled to share his experience, "It was a memorable evening! This collection offers classic items for everyone with a tasteful fusion of modernism and sophistication. The collection reflects the brand's personality and that of its brand ambassador. At the event, we had some wonderful feedback from fashion enthusiasts, which provided the validation that any business seeks."

The evening at Phoenix Palladium commenced with a meet and greet with the media followed by a red carpet fashion event, featuring the stunning Pooja Hegde, who graced the occasion with her presence. Pooja Hegde's association with Forever New is a testament to the brand's commitment to timeless beauty and glamour. The event was attended by notable fashion influencers and industry insiders, making it a star-studded affair.

Following the fashion event, guests were treated to an enchanting fashion show where the "Time For Glamour" collection came to life on the runway. The collection was showcased in all its glory, giving attendees a glimpse of the latest trends and must-haves for the season. The runway will be a fusion of style, showcasing the versatility of Forever New's designs.

In addition to the fashion show, attendees had the opportunity to explore and shop the "Time For Glamour" collection in the brand's store at the mall. This hands-on experience allowed fashion enthusiasts to touch, feel, and try on the exquisite pieces from the collection.

Forever New's "Time For Glamour" collection is not just about clothing; it's about making a statement, exuding confidence, and embracing the elegance of the season. The brand aims to make every woman feel empowered and stylish in her own unique way.

Forever New is one of the fastest-growing premium fashion retail brands. From dresses for every occasion to work-wear essentials, sparkling accessories, stylish footwear and the perfect-fit denim, Forever New is committed to fashion that stays relevant beyond one season & elevates personal style. The brand continues to focus on creating easy-to-wear and timeless collections of ensembles dedicated to celebrating modern femininity.

