Avail a doctor loan on Bajaj Markets at affordable interest rates

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: Doctors and medical professionals can now apply for a doctor loan on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. With offers that go up to Rs 45 Lakhs, one can enjoy affordable interest rates and get funds hassle-free.

Doctors can use the loan amount to:

* Purchase new equipment

* Upgrade existing medical equipment

* Renovate the clinic or hospital

* Meet working capital requirements

* Hire staff

On Bajaj Markets, doctors can avail doctor loans effortlessly and enjoy various benefits. Here are a few:

* Quick and hassle-free application process

* Easy-to-meet eligibility criteria and minimal documentation

* Pocket-friendly interest rates starting from 14% p.a.

* Flexible repayment tenures ranging up to 84 months

* Transparent process without any hidden costs involved

* Quick disbursement timelines

Bajaj Markets simplifies loan processing by offering a simple online application process. Individuals can also access a range of other financial offerings on the platform. To get started, simply visit the official website or download the app.

