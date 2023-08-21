Avail a doctor loan on Bajaj Markets at affordable interest rates
By ANI | Published: August 21, 2023 12:39 PM 2023-08-21T12:39:02+5:30 2023-08-21T12:40:02+5:30
BusinessWire India Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: Doctors and medical professionals can now apply for a doctor loan on ...
BusinessWire India
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: Doctors and medical professionals can now apply for a doctor loan on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. With offers that go up to Rs 45 Lakhs, one can enjoy affordable interest rates and get funds hassle-free.
Doctors can use the loan amount to:
* Purchase new equipment
* Upgrade existing medical equipment
* Renovate the clinic or hospital
* Meet working capital requirements
* Hire staff
On Bajaj Markets, doctors can avail doctor loans effortlessly and enjoy various benefits. Here are a few:
* Quick and hassle-free application process
* Easy-to-meet eligibility criteria and minimal documentation
* Pocket-friendly interest rates starting from 14% p.a.
* Flexible repayment tenures ranging up to 84 months
* Transparent process without any hidden costs involved
* Quick disbursement timelines
Bajaj Markets simplifies loan processing by offering a simple online application process. Individuals can also access a range of other financial offerings on the platform. To get started, simply visit the official website or download the app.
(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app