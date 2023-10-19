Avani Institute of Design hosts Disha 2023: Nurturing a Collaborative and Trans-Disciplinary Learning Environment

Disha 2023

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], October 19: Avani Institute of Design hosts Disha 2023, an orientation program tailored to empower and cultivate the creative talents of its first-year architecture students. This ongoing program is designed to foster a strong sense of community, collaboration, and prepare students for Avani’s distinctive approach to design and architectural education.

Disha 2023 commenced with a formal session, marking the beginning of an engaging two-week intensive phase one. The event was graced by the presence of esteemed individuals, including Ar. Tony Joseph, Chairman of Avani Institute of Design, Ar. Vinod Cyriac, Governing Council Member, Dr. K A M Anwar, Dean, and Dr. Soumini Raja, Head of the Department. This session provided an invaluable opportunity for parents and students to gain insight into Avani’s leadership, academic offerings, and to get acquainted with the dedicated team at Avani, as well as the stunning campus facilities.

Reflecting on the ongoing Disha 2023, Ar. Tony Joseph, Chairman of Avani Institute of Design, stated, “Disha 2023 continues to be a transformative experience for our first-year students. At Avani, we believe in holistic education, and this orientation program exemplifies our commitment to nurturing well-rounded architects and designers. We are excited to witness the growth and transformation of our students as they engage with experts from various fields during this enriching program.”

Disha 2023 is a multi-phased orientation program that spans over two weeks, providing students with exposure to a wide range of disciplines and fostering a trans-disciplinary learning environment. Throughout the program, students have the opportunity to collaborate with experts and professionals from diverse fields, including art, architecture, design, theatre, literature, craft, and more. The resource team for Disha 2023 comprises accomplished artists, graphic and industrial designers, culinary experts, toy designers and makers, theatre artists, sculptors, art historians, and architects, all of whom bring extensive experience from academia and/or practice.

Over the course of Disha 2023, students engage in transformative learning experiences that encourage them to think creatively and critically while exploring the intersection of various domains. Avani Institute of Design remains committed to providing an enriching educational experience that equips its students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the dynamic world of architecture and design.

Website: https://avani.edu.in/

