AVEE Kids Introduces an Exciting New Range of Natural Products for Children Aged 5 to 12

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] November 14: AVEE Kids is delighted to unveil its latest line of skincare and haircare products specifically crafted for children aged 5 to 12. This innovative collection sets a new benchmark for gentle, effective solutions that meet the needs of young, delicate skin.

Driven by a commitment to children's health, AVEE Kids champions the use of hypoallergenic, natural products. Each item in the range is meticulously formulated and approved by dermatologists, ensuring the absence of harsh ingredients such as silicones, parabens, and sulphates. Essential elements like nourishing multivitamins and calming oat extract have been thoughtfully included to deliver optimal care.

“Our journey began with the struggle of searching for safe and effective skincare products for our own child,” shares CEO Mr. Lalith Kiran. “Faced with limited options in the market and growing concerns about harsh chemicals and allergens, we embarked on a quest to create natural, gentle solutions. This journey, rooted in love and a profound understanding of children's delicate skin and hair, led us to develop products that prioritise safety and healthy development.”

The new AVEE Kids product line includes

Kids Shampoo : Infused with plant keratin and olive oil to protect and nourish hair, promoting smooth and manageable locks.

: Infused with plant keratin and olive oil to protect and nourish hair, promoting smooth and manageable locks. Kids Body Lotion : Enriched with multivitamins (Vitamins B5 and E) to enhance skin elasticity, deliver deep hydration, and support overall nourishment.

: Enriched with multivitamins (Vitamins B5 and E) to enhance skin elasticity, deliver deep hydration, and support overall nourishment. Kids Body Wash: Formulated with soothing oat extract to gently cleanse and create a protective barrier on the skin.

These products boast a range of unique benefits, such as

Oat Extract : Supports gentle exfoliation and forms a protective layer on the skin.

: Supports gentle exfoliation and forms a protective layer on the skin. Multivitamins (Vitamins B5 and E) : Boost skin elasticity, provide deep hydration, and promote overall nourishment.

: Boost skin elasticity, provide deep hydration, and promote overall nourishment. Plant Keratin: Shields delicate hair from environmental damage and encourages soft, manageable tresses.

Every AVEE Kids product is certified by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), undergoes rigorous clinical testing, and is cruelty-free—reflecting the brand's unwavering commitment to quality and safety. Parents can have peace of mind knowing that AVEE Kids offers age-appropriate, gentle yet effective care for their children's sensitive skin and hair.

AVEE Kids also places great emphasis on educational support, helping parents understand the importance of choosing suitable products for their children. By providing guidance and information on managing common skin and hair concerns, AVEE Kids establishes itself as a trusted partner in childcare.

About AVEE Kids

AVEE Kids was founded to provide safe, natural, and effective skincare and haircare products for children aged 5 to 12. Featuring dermatologist-approved and CDSCO-certified formulations enriched with oat extract, multivitamins, and other gentle ingredients, AVEE Kids ensures outstanding care that parents can trust. Each product is free of sulphates, parabens, and cruelty, showcasing a steadfast commitment to children's health and well-being.

For more information, Visit aveekids.in

