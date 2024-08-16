AVG Logistics Achieves 105 per cent PAT Growth

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16: AVG Logistics Limited, (BSE - 543910, NSE - AVG), a leading multimodal logistics solutions provider, has announced its unaudited financial results for the Q1 FY25.

Q1 FY25

Consolidated Key Financial Highlight-

- Total Income of Rs 123.68 Cr, YoY growth of 22.75%

- EBITDA of Rs 23.62 Cr, YoY growth of 24.45%

- EBITDA Margin of 19.10%, YoY growth of 26 BPS

- Profit After Tax of Rs 5.21 Cr, YoY growth of 105.90%

- PAT Margin of 4.21%, YoY growth of 170 BPS

- EPS of Rs 3.81, YoY growth of 77.21%

Standalone Key Financial Highlight-

- Total Income of Rs 123.39 Cr, YoY growth of 22.46%

- EBITDA of Rs 23.55 Cr, YoY growth of 24.05%

- EBITDA Margin of 19.09%, YoY growth of 24 BPS

- Profit After Tax of Rs 5.17 Cr, YoY growth of 148.24%

- PAT Margin of 4.19%, YoY growth of 212 BPS

- EPS of Rs 3.78, YoY growth of 113.56%

Q1 FY25 Highlights:

- Focus on Rail transportation, driven by a long-term contract with Indian Railways.

- Addition of LNG powered vehicles & EV to strengthen and expand Green logistics, advancing efforts to reduce carbon emission.

- Planning to launch more Electric vehicles and LNG fleet, targeting to add 50 vehicles by June '25 for Green logistic expansion.

- Revolutionizing Appliance Transport with Rail Solutions- Company will transition to rail transportation for safely and efficiently moving appliances such as washing machines, air conditioners, and refrigerators, under a Rs50 crore contract over 3 years, enhancing multi-modal connectivity

- Received the Prestigious "Committed to Safety & Resilience Award" from Nestle India.

- Odisha Government has allotted 4-acre land parcel in Khurda District, Bhubaneswar, to AVG Logistics Limited. This new ancillary unit will boost logistics support, drive business growth, and expand client opportunities in Odisha.

Commenting on the performance, Sanjay Gupta Managing Director & CEO, AVG Logistics Limited said, "We are delighted to share the robust financial performance achieved in the reported quarter. With substantial year-on-year growth in revenue, EBITDA, and PAT, AVG Logistics is reaffirming its commitment to excellence.

The award of the significant Indian Railways contract is a testament to our strategic long-term vision. Our recent acquisition of a fleet of high-quality cold chain vehicles further amplifies our capabilities and demonstrates our dedication to providing top-notch services to our customers.

The adoption of Electric vehicles and LNG fleets aligns with our sustainability objectives and reinforces the AVG's commitment to responsible business practices and support our customer to fulfil their sustainability goals. With a focus on innovation and environmental awareness, the company aims to establish a new standard for eco-friendly logistics, leading the path towards a cleaner and more sustainable industry while progressing towards the goal of reducing carbon emissions.

Our commitment to honesty, responsibility, customer dedication, set us apart in the competitive landscape.

We remain dedicated to innovation, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction"

