AVG Logistics Secures Major Contract with Top Appliance Manufacturer, Leveraging Extensive Multi-Modal Connectivity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30: AVG Logistics Limited, a leading multimodal logistics solutions provider, has secured a significant contract from a renowned electrical appliance manufacturer to revolutionize the transportation of electrical appliances. Leveraging cutting-edge Multi-Modal Connectivity (MMC), AVG Logistic Limited is poised to transform the surface transportation industry by adopting eco-friendly practices.

Under this groundbreaking agreement, AVG Logistic Limited will deploy rail transportation (Erstwhile Road Movement) to ensure the safe, reliable, and efficient movement of a range of appliances including washing machines, air conditioners, refrigerators, dishwashers, and other household appliances with contract value ofapprox. Rs. 50 cr. to be served over a period of 3 years.

This initiative underscores AVG's commitment to sustainability and green logistics through innovative transportation solutions that promote eco-conscious operations within the logistics sector. The utilization of rail for logistics operations highlights AVG Logistic Limited's steadfast dedication to reducing carbon emissions and advancing sustainable transportation practices.

Commenting on recent update, Sanjay Gupta Managing Director & CEO, AVG Logistics Limited said, "We are excited about this new contract. It's a big win for us and shows our commitment to use greener transportation methods. Under this contract we will be extending logistics solutions by moving washing machines, air conditioners, refrigerators, dishwashers, and other home appliances more safely and efficiently.

We are focused on making our logistics operations more sustainable for the environment and for our customers. We remain dedicated to innovation, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction"

