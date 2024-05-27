Aviekal Kakkar's A Musical Odyssey: "Evergreen Shankar Jaikishan With 25 Artists On Stage" - A Special Tribute to the Iconic Sharda Ji

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: In a grand celebration of timeless music and cinematic excellence, Aviekal Kakkar & Anant Musical Dreams proudly presented "Evergreen Shankar Jaikishan With 25 Artists On Stage" - a spectacular tribute to the legendary singer Sharda Ji. This unique event was an unforgettable evening, filled with the enchanting melodies of Shankar Jaikishan as a tribute to Sharda Ji brought to life by a constellation of 25 talented artists.

The multi-faceted Aviekal Kakkar, an acclaimed actor, choreographer, and singer, lead this grand tribute, captivating the audience with his magnetic presence and versatile performance. Joining him were celebrated artists Govind Mishra, Ashish Shrivastav, and the enchanting Kkomal Krushna, each bringing their unique flair to the stage. Music arranger Shekhar Sarfare, a maestro in his own right, had meticulously crafted an orchestral experience that honours the rich legacy of Shankar Jaikishan. The evening's host, the charismatic Mangala Khadilkar, guided the guests through a musical journey that transcends generations, paying homage to the timeless contributions of Sharda Ji.

"Evergreen Shankar Jaikishan With 25 Artists On Stage" brainchild of Aviekal Kakkar is a luminary in Indian television and stage, a versatile personality who traces his roots to a distinguished musical lineage. Immersed in the performing arts since the tender age of four, Aviekal's illustrious career spans various creative domains. He has graced the stage in numerous acclaimed plays such as "Mahim Junction," "Meera," and "Ek do Teen," and has captivated television audiences with his roles in popular serials including "Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin," "Pyar Ke Do Naam...," "Meri Awaaz Ko Mil Gayi Roshani," "Palki," and "MTV Fully Faltoo." His cinematic ventures include notable films like "Humdum" and "Aasha Kiran."

As a choreographer, Aviekal has lent his expertise to several films such as "Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa" and "Socha Na Tha," as well as TV shows and commercial advertisements for prominent brands like Amul Milk, Thumbs Up, and Fiat Palio. His passion for dance led him to establish Ace Dance Academy, a premier Jazz dance school. Trained in Kathak under the legendary Pt. Birju Maharaj, and in Ballet and Jazz under the tutelage of Ashley Lobo, Stacey Fernandez, and Fernando, Aviekal was among the first batch.

" Evergreen Shankar Jaikishan With 25 Artists On Stage was a heartfelt homage to the golden era of Bollywood and a tribute to the timeless contributions of Sharda Ji. Growing up in a family deeply rooted in music, I've always been inspired by the maestros Shankar Jaikishan and their magical compositions. This show was my way of celebrating their legacy and the indelible mark they left on Indian cinema. I wanted to bring together talented artists to recreate that magic live on stage and to honour Sharda Ji's remarkable career. It's a celebration of music, nostalgia, and artistic excellence that I hope will resonate with audiences just as deeply as it does with me"says, Aviekal Kakkar

