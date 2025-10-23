AVP Infracon Limited – H1 FY26 Business Update

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: AVP Infracon Limited, a leading infrastructure development company with over 15 years of execution excellence, delivered its best-ever half-year performance in H1 FY26, marking a defining milestone in its growth journey. The company has grown exponentially post-IPO, supported by strong project execution, disciplined bidding, and diversification into new sectors.

The period was marked by multiple high-value project wins across Tamil Nadu and other states, along with continued operational expansion, reinforcing AVP's position as one of India's India's emerging EPC players.

Performance Highlights

• H1 FY26 marks the best-ever half-year performance in the company's history.

• Standalone turnover doubled in H1 FY26 compared to H1 FY25, driven by robust execution and efficient project management.

• The growth reflects AVP's continued focus on stakeholder wealth maximization, market expansion, and meeting infrastructure demand across its core business segments.

• Strong operational momentum supported by disciplined bidding, on-time delivery, and diversification into solar and private sector EPC projects.

Healthy Order Book and Pipeline

• Order Book (as of 30 Sept 2025): Approx ₹300 Cr (unexecuted value)

• Bid Pipeline: ₹1500- 2000 Cr worth of projects under evaluation

• Execution Visibility: 18–24 months with strong H2 ramp-up expected

Robust Order Inflow

During the first half of FY26, AVP Infracon Limited recorded a robust order inflow of ~₹124 Cr, securing five major infrastructure contracts across highways, bridges, and industrial projects. The wins underscore AVP's execution strength and its reputation as a trusted EPC partner for government and institutional clients.

Key Orders Secured in H1 FY26:

• ₹39.02 Cr – Performance-based maintenance contract for highways (C&M Tanjore) from KCP Infra Limited

• ₹16.23 Cr – Construction of a Road Over Bridge between Singanallur–Peelamedu for Highways NABARD & Rural Roads Circle, Salem

• ₹33.34 Cr – Infrastructure development for South Parcel (OSBL) at Mappedu Multi-Modal Logistics Park from Reliance Mappedu MMLP Limited

• ₹10.63 Cr – Strengthening and overlaying works along NH-83 (Thanjavur–Trichy section) awarded by NHAI, Madurai

• ₹24.61 Cr – Creation of infrastructure facilities at SIPCOT Industrial Park, Manaparai from SIPCOT

Collectively, these orders expand AVP's sectoral footprint in road, bridge, and industrial infrastructure projects, strengthening its visibility across Tamil Nadu's key development corridors and paving the way for future expansion into new regions.

Warrant Issue to Strengthen Promoter Confidence

The Company also approved the issue of 20,00,000 convertible warrants at ₹200 each, aggregating ₹40 Cr.

• 75% (15,00,000 warrants) allocated to Mr D. Prasanna, Promoter

• 25% (5,00,000 warrants) to five non-promoter investors

This reflects strong promoter commitment and external investor confidence in AVP's long-term vision.

Future Direction

Geographical Expansion Beyond Tamil Nadu

AVP plans to strategically expand its operations into other states, targeting 25–30% of FY26 revenue from outside Tamil Nadu while maintaining existing profit margins through selective, conservative bidding.

Margin and Working Capital Discipline

Management reiterated its intent to maintain FY25-level, even as the company scales operations and enters new states. The working capital strategy timely supplier payments and cost efficiency—is expected to support sustainable profitability.

Accelerating Solar EPC Business

Launched in January 2025, AVP's solar EPC division is actively building capabilities and bidding for larger projects to establish this as a long-term growth vertical.

Selective Foray into Private and PSU Projects

Currently focused on government contracts, AVP plans to enter the private infrastructure and industrial construction space from FY27 onwards offering turnkey civil, steel, and road infrastructure solutions for manufacturing and industrial clients.

Commenting on the performance during the H1 FY26, Mr. Prasanna Dhandayuthapani, MD of AVP Infracon Limited, said, “The first half of FY26 marks the best-ever performance in AVP's history, driven by strong project execution, disciplined bidding, and diversification across sectors. We achieved double the standalone turnover compared to the same period last year, reflecting our continued focus on stakeholder value creation, market expansion, and meeting infrastructure demand across key business segments. This milestone period also saw us strengthen our order book and expand into new regions. With a robust project pipeline and sustained operational excellence, we are confident of achieving our FY26 revenue guidance while maintaining profitability. Our focus remains on executing projects with precision, expanding beyond Tamil Nadu, and building a more diversified and resilient infrastructure enterprise.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor