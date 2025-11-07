AVP Infracon Secures L1 Status and Multiple New Orders Valued at ₹78.75 Cr Across Highway and Industrial Segments

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 7: AVP Infracon Limited (NSE - AVPINFRA), - AVP Infracon Limited, a leading infrastructure development company with over 15 years of execution excellence, is pleased to announce that it has secured new orders cumulatively valued at approximately ₹78.75 Cr across highway and industrial infrastructure segments.

Order 1: L1 Status for Major Highway Widening and Strengthening Project

- Date: 30th October 2025

- Client: Superintending Engineer, Highways (C&M), Thiruvannamalai

- Value: Approximately ₹57.57 Cr

- Scope of Work: Widening from Two Lane to Four Lane and Strengthening of Thiruvannamalai-Thiyagadurgam Road

- Project Duration: 12 months

Order 2: Road and Infrastructure Building Works - Logistics Park Development

- Date: 06th November 2025

- Client: Reliance Mappedu Multi Modal Logistics Park Limited

- Value: Approximately ₹12.77 Cr

- Scope of Work: Construction and development of internal roads and associated infrastructure work within the logistics park

- Project Duration: 3 months

Order 3: OSBL RCC Drain Works - Logistics Park Infrastructure

- Date: 06th November 2025

- Client: Reliance Mappedu Multi Modal Logistics Park Limited

- Value: Approximately ₹8.41 Cr

- Scope of Work: Execution of RCC drain and OSBL infrastructure works within the logistics park

- Project Duration: 3 months

The company continues to see strong momentum across the infrastructure segment and remains well-positioned to tap opportunities in roads, bridges, and industrial projects. The Companies ongoing order wins reflect its commitment to sustainable growth, operational excellence, and timely execution.

Commenting on the receipt of new order, Mr. Prasanna Dhandayuthapani, MD of AVP Infracon Limited, said, "We are delighted to have been awarded L1 status for the Thiruvannamalai-Thiyagadurgam Road project by the Highways Department. The project involves key infrastructure works including the construction of a centre median, retaining wall, junction improvement, reconstruction of culverts, and widening of minor bridges, slab culverts, and RCC box culverts. These enhancements will greatly improve road safety, capacity, and connectivity in the region.

In addition, our new industrial infrastructure orders from Reliance Mappedu Multi Modal Logistics Park Limited mark an important step in expanding our presence in the logistics and industrial development segment. These projects involve critical works such as internal road construction, drainage networks, and allied civil infrastructure, further strengthening our relationship with leading private-sector clients.

