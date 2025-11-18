away Center Launches in Bengaluru: A New Era of Intentional Coworking Begins in Koramangala

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18: away Center, India's first wellness-forward coworking brand, has opened its doors in Koramangala, marking the brand's entry into Bengaluru's dynamic startup and creative ecosystem. away is a design-led workspace rooted in wellness and culture. The new hub signals a conscious reimagining of what coworking can and should feel like.

As the coworking industry across India pivots toward managed offices and mass-scale expansion, away represents a return to meaning. Built for founders and professionals who seek purpose and presence in their work, each away hub is intentionally capped under 20,000 sq. ft., ensuring a balance of intimacy, design quality, and community depth. The Koramangala center embodies this philosophy with natural light-filled layouts, spacious per-person zones, and an integrated cafe front that invites both members and visitors into its rhythm.

"Coworking doesn't need more square footage, it needs more soul. The industry scaled fast, and somewhere along the way, intention got replaced by occupancy dashboards. away brings back what truly matters: design that inspires, communities that care, and systems that build better teams, not just bigger offices. Bengaluru's energy, talent, and entrepreneurial clarity make it the perfect city to lead this movement toward intentional, conscious workspaces," said Udbhav Jalan, Founder, away Center.

The Koramangala hub introduces a new vocabulary for workspaces: Stillness Rooms and Meditation Cornersthat anchor focus and mental clarity; Private Studios, Open Stations, and Enterprise Suites that adapt to different work modes; and a Reset Bar that doubles as the community's cultural heart. The cafe, open to non-members, serves barista-crafted coffee and a wellness-aligned menu designed in collaboration with Food Maki and Shooketh Bakery, celebrating balance, nourishment, and connection.

away's programming goes beyond convenience, fostering an environment of shared growth and introspection. Weekly yoga sessions, daily meditations, and curated cultural evenings, ranging from acoustic gigs to wellness workshops, form the backbone of its community model. The brand's embedded wellness ecosystem also offers access to executive coaches, therapists, and mindfulness mentors on demand.

The Bengaluru launch follows away's successful debut in Vizag earlier this year, with upcoming hubs in Hyderabad, Gurgaon, and a second Vizag location by early 2026. Each location operates on away's "Nano-GCC" model, a distributed network of high-quality, human-scale workspaces that allow companies to build small, autonomous teams in Tier 2 and 3 cities. By blending premium infrastructure with conscious culture, away helps organizations scale meaningfully while keeping opportunity close to home.

In a city that has always celebrated innovation and individuality, away's arrival marks the beginning of a more mindful chapter, where work, culture, and consciousness coexist with intent.

Location: Eterna, 100 Feet Rd, KHB Colony, Industrial Area, Properties,#9, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560095

