Awesome Birds of Costa Rica- A Celebration of Avian Wonders

New Delhi [India], January 11: Clever Fox Publishing is delighted to announce the release of Awesome Birds of Costa Rica: A Beautiful Collection by Ashok S. Chatra, a remarkable guide for bird lovers, photographers, and nature enthusiasts alike. Through his lens, celebrated wildlife photographer Ashok S. Chatra takes you through the wonders of Costa Rica to explore its unparalleled biodiversity and discover its vibrant avian life.

With its lush rainforests and dynamic ecosystems, Costa Rica is a bird-watcher’s dream, and Ashok S. Chatra captures this dream in vivid detail. Flip through the pages of this beautiful collection of wildlife photographs of exotic and colorful birds, accompanied by camera setting and the area of the bird spotted. From the hummingbird to the stunning toucan, Awesome Birds of Costa Rica: A Beautiful Collection offers readers a front-row seat to the beauty of these magnificent birds.

One of the standout features of this book is its appeal to photographers. Photographers will find a treasure with each image featuring the camera settings used during the shot. Whether you are a wildlife photographer or an amateur looking to refine your skills.

Awesome Birds of Costa Rica is more than a photography book– it is a roadmap for connecting with Costa Rica's natural wonders. Alongside vibrant images of variety of birds.

The book serves as both a visual and educational experience, deepening readers' appreciation for Costa Rica's role as one of the world's most biodiverse regions. Costa Rica is home to approximately 5% of the world's biodiversity and has more than 900 species of birds recorded, being a world leader in conservation.

About the Author

Ashok S. Chatra is a self-taught photographer passionate about capturing nature's most striking moments. Born in India, Chatra spent his early years there, having discovered his love for photography at a young age. After graduating from SJCE Mysore, he immigrated to the United States of America, where he pursued a master’s in civil engineering from University of Maryland at College Park, and later an MBA from East Tennessee State University.

Now based in East Tennessee, USA, he has traveled extensively, using his Nikon DSLR and mirrorless cameras to document the natural world. His dedication to wildlife photography has inspired exhibitions and publications that highlight his unique perspective on the outdoors.

Driven by his love for avian subjects, Chatra has spent countless hours perfecting his craft, from fieldwork to post-processing. In Awesome Birds of Costa Rica, Ashok combines his love for travel and photography, offering readers a collection that reflects his vision of sharing the marvels of nature with the world.

A Must-Read for Bird-Watchers and Photographers

In an era when our connection to nature feels increasingly distant, Awesome Birds of Costa Rica: A Beautiful Collection reminds readers of the beauty that exists just beyond our doorstep. The book is a tribute to the vibrant landscapes of Costa Rica and the extraordinary birds that call it home. Whether you are planning your next bird-watching adventure or simply wish to admire Costa Rica's avian wonders from afar, this book will leave you inspired. Prepare to embark on an unforgettable journey through Costa Rica's rich landscapes and biodiversity.

Awesome Birds of Costa Rica: A Beautiful Collection is now available for purchase.

Shop Now: https://www.amazon.in/dp/9356489246

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.



Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor