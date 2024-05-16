Awfis Space Solutions IPO price band fixed, issue will open on May 22

New Delhi, May 16 Awfis Space Solutions IPO price band has been fixed from Rs 362 to Rs 383 per share. The public issue will open on May 22 for retail investors. The last date to submit a bid will be May 27.

The IPO anchor book will open on May 21.

The lot size of the IPO has been fixed at 39 shares. To submit a bid in an IPO, one has to apply for at least one lot.

75 per cent of the public issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB). 15 per cent has been reserved for non-institutional investors (NII) and 10 per cent for retail investors.

Awfis Space Solutions is an office space company. It provides office space for coworking to startups, small and medium enterprises, MNCs, and big corporate companies.

The issue size of Awfis Space Solutions IPO is Rs 599 crore, of which Rs 128 crore is a fresh issue and Rs 471 crore is OFS.

The IPO funds will be used by the company to set up new centres, meet working capital needs, and for general corporate purposes.

The allotment of Awfis Space Solutions IPO may be released on May 28. At the same time, the withdrawal of funds can happen on May 29.

The shares will be listed on NSE and BSE on May 30.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor