Axon Announces First TASER 7 Deployment in the Maldives

Male [Maldives], June 9: Axon, the global public safety technology leader, in partnership with Zetta Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., today announced the Maldives Police Service (MPS) has equipped officers with TASER 7 devices as a critical safety and de-escalation tool to mitigate situations and reduce injuries to officers and the public.

"The introduction of TASER 7 as the preferred Conductive Energy Device (CED) to the Maldives Police Service is a significant achievement that will contribute to fulfilling our legal mandates and strategic objectives. As stated in our mission statement, we aim to provide policing with a greater emphasis on human rights, partnership and problem solving. We are determined to make the Maldives a safe haven for all. The deployment of TASER 7 as a capability will enable us to address high-impact crimes while increasing operational readiness, police officer confidence, and officer safety. It fills a gap in tactical use of force options and will be one of many other force options used by the police to reduce crime and fear of crime," says Commissioner of Police Mohamed Hameed.

"We are excited to partner with MPS as they leverage the connected capabilities of the TASER 7. With this deployment, MPS is demonstrating their commitment to protecting community and officers," says Suddho Basu, Axon's Head of Western Asia Region. "Axon's TASER 7 device will provide officers with a less-lethal option for de-escalating situations to better serve their community."

As the most studied less-lethal use of force available today, TASER devices give officers the tools needed to de-escalate with confidence. The TASER 7 is Axon's first truly connected energy device, with wireless device management, self-reporting and general visibility into the health of the individual device and entire fleet.

"TASER 7 is being rolled out after several months of pilot testing and a thorough review of policy and user guidelines. Officers have been trained, and the highest levels of safeguards are in place to ensure the rollout is a success," continues Commissioner Hameed.

Axon is committed to expanding its presence globally and providing market-leading technology to public safety officers around the world, including the Maldives Police Service. In addition to this TASER 7 deployment, last year, last year, MPS became the first agency to deploy Axon Body 3 cameras with Axon's situational awareness software, Axon Respond. The agency also utilizes Axon Citizen, a public evidence submission portal that allows agencies to collect evidence from the public during both large-scale and smaller, day-to-day events.

