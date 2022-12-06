Ayan SK Insta Awards 2022 organised in Mumbai

December 06: Ayan SK Insta Awards in honor of popular creators of Instagram was organized at Woodstock Acres Villa Resort near Mumbai. This award show was organized for the third time under the direction of the organizer Ayan Sheikh, on this occasion many big stars of Bollywood were present along with the organizer of the event, including Ameesha Patel, Shahid Rafi, Mushtaq Khan, Salim Ali Zaidi (Tillu).

The main objective of the Ayan SK Award is to honor the artists who make Instagram videos from all over the country, who entertain people on Instagram by making videos to spread their art to the people, they are very famous on Instagram but they are recognized outside it. With the commencement of the Ayan SK Awards, the artists of Instagram will get an identity of their own at the national level!

As part of this ceremony, the most popular Instagram artists from all over the country were honored with the Ayan SK Insta Award, Instagram artists from almost every corner of India were present here with enthusiasm to attend this award!

AYAN SK INSTA AWARD 2022 Prominent Instagram Artist Master Ayan Shaikh, Mr. Ayan Shaikh (Event Production Head), Sameena Saeed (Lady Police), Kulsum Ansari, Ranjana Singh, Iliyas Ansari, Meenakshi Nanda (Gold Queen), Paahi, Padal Parvez, Raja Naidu, Rifa Taksin, Kausar Sabri, Master Shish Ayaan Shaikh (Son of Ayaan Shaikh) thanked the organizer Ayaan Shaikh.

Speaking on the occasion, Ayan Shaikh, organizer of Ayan SK Awards, said, “Our aim in organizing this award is to celebrate the art of Instagram artists who strive to entertain everyone through the platform of Instagram., This is our 3rd Ayaan Ayaan SK Awards this year, and I am glad to see the enthusiasm of everyone present at today’s award ceremony and will try to make it even bigger in the future!

