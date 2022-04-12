Ayeesha Aiman wraps up shoot for her new web series Inspector Avinash

Former Miss India International Ayeesha Aiman has finally wrapped up the shoot for her long-awaited web series 'Inspector Avinash' by Jio Studios. The series is expected to appear on the big screen on July 22, directed under the vision of Neeraj Pathak.

The actress is accompanied by B-Town fame, Randeep Hooda. Power-packed with emotional drama, action, humour and thrill the web series entails the unfortunate situations which make them run around in the crime-infected city of Uttar Pradesh.

Based on the true incidents of Police 'Inspector Avinash' is expected to leave the audience enthralled with its amazing storyline.

Apart from the web series, Ayeesha Aiman is also debuting in B-town with her much-anticipated film 'India Lockdown', a drama directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The film comprises other actors like Prateik Babbar, Shweta Prasad Basu, and Sai Tamhankar. The film is provisionally set to release in May-June. The film will depict the impacts of enforced lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic of 2019-20 on the people of India.

Talking about her new web series, Ayeesha Aiman stated, "I am really excited to be the part of this web series. I am extremely happy to share my screen with Randeep Hooda as I got to learn about acting from him. Being the winner of the beauty pageant it is my first experience to work as an actor on screen. In future, I envision working with many B-Town personalities and learning more from them. I hope people will garner love and appreciation when the web series will be out. I applaud the whole team for their efforts and incredible working skill to put forward this amazing series."

The newcomer also bagged a lead role in the upcoming action series 'AK 47' starring Ravi Kishan, known for his work in the Bhojpuri industry, and Shekhar Suman, who gained fame with shows like 'Dekh Bhai Dekh', 'Pol Khol' among others, where she plays the role of a 90's Dancer and the series will focus on the mafia culture of Bihar and Jharkhand. The series has already created a buzz and as per the sources, the series will be released on a renowned OTT or Netflix.

The aspiring actor has signed for many projects including the upcoming three. After conquering the pageant world, it's time for the determined artist to shine on the big screen.

