Ayurveda Federation seeks support from UP CM Yogi Adityanath for Health Scheme Inclusion

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 21: A central delegation from the Ayurveda Federation of India (AFI), a prominent unit of the Ayurveda Science Forum registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, held a crucial meeting with Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.

The primary purpose of this significant meeting was to propose the incorporation of Ayurvedic treatments into the Ayushman Bharat Scheme and the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay State Employees Cashless Medical Scheme.

Leading the AFI delegation was Acharya Manish Ji, the distinguished founding patron of the organization and the visionary behind Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited.

Acharya Manish Ji articulated that the inclusion of Ayurvedic treatment facilities within these schemes could potentially benefit the entire population of Uttar Pradesh, which exceeds 27 crores. Ayurveda offers numerous effective medical methodologies, such as Panchakarma (a process for eliminating toxins from the body) and Ksharsutra (a surgical approach for diseases related to the rectum). These methods are not only safe but also cost-effective, providing immediate and lasting relief from various ailments.

It is imperative to underline that the Ayurveda Federation of India represents a collective of over 15 lakh Ayurveda stakeholders, including Vaidyas/Doctors, students, Panchakarma therapists, nurses, pharmacists, clinic assistants, pharma companies, Ayurveda colleges, principals, and more. As a Central Government-recognized Ayurveda Science Forum, AFI stands as the sole representative organization of its kind. Established just two years ago by leading physicians in the country, with Ayurvedacharya Dr. Abhishek serving as the main founder, the organization is committed to advancing Ayurveda as a global healthcare system and addressing the myriad challenges faced by millions of Ayurveda stakeholders. The Ayurveda Federation of India looks forward to constructive collaboration with the government of Uttar Pradesh and believes that the integration of Ayurvedic healthcare into these schemes will usher in a new era of holistic well-being for the state’s residents.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor