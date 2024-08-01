Azent Overseas Education Unveils its State-of-the-Art Center in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India] August 1 :Azent Overseas Education, a leading global education consultancy, unveils its new center in Chennai. This state-of-the-art facility is set to revolutionize the study abroad experience for students in the region, offering unparalleled resources and personalized guidance to help them achieve their academic and career aspirations abroad. Conveniently located in the city, the Chennai center provides easy accessibility to all visiting students.

Priyanka Nishar, Founder and Managing Director of Azent Overseas Education said, “Our mission is to empower students to reach their full potential by providing them with the tools, resources, and guidance they need to succeed on the global stage. The Chennai center boasts cutting-edge technology and modern amenities designed to provide a comprehensive and immersive educational support experience.”

Azent's personalized counseling with expert counselors offering one-on-one guidance tailored to each student's academic background, career goals, and personal preferences will help students in selecting the right course and university from over 1200 universities across USA, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Ireland and Singapore.

Through extensive use of Virtual Reality (VR) at its “Experience Centre”, students can experience university campuses in Virtual Reality. Additionally, the Chennai center will also offer resources and Test Preparation for IELTS which is critical for university admissions overseas.

Azent’s team of seasoned education counselors can further guide students through the loan application process, offering insights into the various financing options available, terms and practices and help provide timely solution to streamline and expedite the loan application process for students.

With centers already established in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Baroda and Bangalore, the new Chennai center is poised to become a hub of excellence for aspiring international students in the region.

To study abroad is a life changing decision for Indian students and their families. They need impartial guidance backed by a good knowledge base and up to date information. Azent aims to offer these to the students by using modern technology like AI, data mining etc. Azent focuses on diverse offerings, providing students with the best possible admissions guidance, while keeping in mind their individual strengths, to set them up for future success.

About Azent

At Azent Overseas Education Ltd, we have a strong commitment to education and career development. We are passionate about bringing global education to the doorsteps of students all over India. Integrity is essential to the admissions process and Azent is committed to the highest ethical standards. Our organization and our counselors pledge ethical and respectful behavior in our interactions with our students and their families. We aspire to become the world's leading global education advisory, unleashing potential, one student at a time.

To learn more please visit https://www.azent.com/

