Azent's Mega Study Abroad Fair Achieves Remarkable Success; Empowering Students with Unparalleled Opportunities

TP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28: Azent Overseas Education, one of India’s leading study abroad platforms, is proud to announce the resounding success of its highly anticipated Mega Study Abroad Fairs spanning multiple cities across the country. These fairs, which brought together students, parents, educational institutions, and industry experts, witnessed an unprecedented surge in attendance and solidified Azent's commitment to empowering students with access to world-class education and career prospects.

Azent had a clear objective of ensuring that students were connected to their dream universities swiftly, eliminating waiting times and tedious queues. At the Mega Study Abroad Fair, students were simply required to scan a QR code and answer a few basic questions about their profile and seamlessly received a curated list of universities they should meet. More than 50% of students kickstarted their application journeys right on the day of the event, with the help of Azent’s personalized experiences offered at the fairs.

Commenting on the success of the Mega Study Abroad Fairs, Priyanka Nishar, Founder and Managing Director, Azent Overseas Education said, “The Azent Mega Study Abroad Fair is one of the most prominent events in the overseas education sector. Our commitment was to enhance the Student Experience and elevate the Outcomes for our students. As a Tech-first organization, we harnessed the power of our cutting-edge platforms for a seamless experience for the students while driving outcomes as well. The impressive number of students who have chosen Azent in just the past year, exceeded 1 lakh. This is a testimony to our reputation and effectiveness in facilitating study abroad dreams.”

At the Mega Study Abroad Fair, students met university representatives from UK, USA, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and more and learnt about campus life, scholarships, tuition fees and job opportunities. Students could even take virtual tours of university campuses using Virtual Reality (VR) before deciding where to apply. Post-event, students received a digital brochure on WhatsApp, summarizing their fair activities and guiding them through the next steps of their overseas education journey.

What makes Azent Mega Study Abroad Fair unique-

The Azent Mega Study Abroad Fair stands out for its exceptional features, making it a truly unique and indispensable event for aspiring international students-

One of the standout offerings of the Mega Study Abroad Fair is the availability of Virtual Reality (VR) tours of university campuses. This innovative feature allows students to explore the physical layout and atmosphere of prospective institutions without leaving the event venue. It provides a firsthand glimpse into the campuses and helps students envision their future academic environment.

Furthermore, the fair provides a direct platform for students to meet and interact with university representatives. This direct interaction is invaluable, as it enables students to ask questions, seek clarifications, and gain deeper insights into the offerings and opportunities that each university provides.

What truly sets the Azent Mega Study Abroad Fair apart is its comprehensive approach to admission support. Here, students can access end-to-end assistance, covering every aspect of their study abroad journey. From profiling and shortlisting the right universities to expert guidance on applications, IELTS coaching, securing education loans, and understanding the intricacies of visa requirements, students find all the support they need in one place.

The Azent app, with its cutting-edge technology, further streamlined the admission process, making it smooth and efficient. Moreover, Azent offers a range of free tools, including a course finder, expense calculator, and on-demand live counselling, among others. These tools empower students with the resources they need to make informed decisions about their education and future.

Azent remains dedicated to its vision of transforming education and career guidance by providing students with the resources they need to thrive in an ever-evolving world. The success of the Education Fair speaks volumes about Azent's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in education.

Azent Overseas Education Ltd, an Online offline EdTech Company is strongly commitment to education and career development. We are passionate about bringing global education to the doorsteps of students all over India. Integrity is essential to the admissions process and Azent is committed to the highest ethical standards. Our organization and our counselors pledge ethical and respectful behavior in our interactions with our students and their families. With focus on new age technology, innovative virtual/online offerings and user experience, we aspire to become the world’s leading global education advisory, unleashing potential, one student at a time.

Visit us today and embark on a transformative educational voyage towards a brighter future! The journey to academic excellence begins here https://www.azent.com/

Profile of Priyanka Nishar

Priyanka Nishar is the Founder and Managing Director of Azent Overseas Education. She received her bachelor’s degree in computer science from Cornell University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Having worked with the Admissions Committee of New York University Stern School of Business, Priyanka understands what universities are looking for from their ideal candidates. Earlier, she had worked with Accenture US and Hexaware Technologies.

Media Contact

Jacqueline Patel

Media Counsel- Azent Overseas Education

9967040369

jacquelinepatel@yahoo.com

Sreedatri Chatterjee

Assistant Vice President – Corporate Communications

Azent Overseas Education

9004263405

sreedatric@techproventures.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by TP.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor