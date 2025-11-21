Bada Business and Dr. Vivek Bindra Host Grand Premiere of Masti 4 with Full Star Cast in Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 21: In a vibrant and star-studded celebration, Bada Business, led by Dr. Vivek Bindra, organised the grand premiere of the upcoming Bollywood comedy Masti 4 at a multiplex in Noida. After the screening, the entire star cast visited the Bada Business head office, where more than 200 social media creators and influencers had gathered, turning the event into one of the most buzzing entertainment celebrations of the season.

A Gesture Born from Brotherhood

What made this premiere truly special was that Dr. Vivek Bindra has no professional or business association with the Masti 4 film. The entire event was organised purely as a gesture of friendship for actor Vivek Oberoi. The two Viveks share a brotherly bond that runs deep. They share a very close relationship and a strong emotional bond. Vivek Oberoi consistently supports Vivek Bindra and his company, Bada Business. Oberoi frequently participates in Bada Business's Leadership Funnel Program, CGP and Idea to IPO Events. This world-first premiere was Dr. Bindra's heartfelt way of honoring that friendship.

Star Cast Lights Up the Bada Business Head Office

The atmosphere at the Bada Business office turned electric as Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, and Vivek Oberoi arrived to meet fans and creators. They were joined by the leading actresses of the film- Elnaz Norouzi, Ruhi Singh, and Shreya Sharma- who added charm and glamour to the evening.

A High-Energy Interaction with Dr. Vivek Bindra

A lively Q&A session followed, where Dr. Vivek Bindra engaged the cast in an unfiltered, humorous, and candid conversation. The stars opened up about their long-lasting friendships, memories from the Masti franchise, and fun behind-the-scenes anecdotes.

Creators Turn the Visit Into a Content Carnival

Over 200 Instagram and social media creators attended the interaction session, transforming the venue into a full-on content playground. The star-studded creator lineup included Rachit Rojha (21.M), English Connection (17M), Shadab Jakati (7.5M), Chhota Pushpa Raj (6M), Shaad Malik (5.7M), Shibbu Giri (5M+), Dolly ki Tapri (4.9M), Sanjana Yadav (4.8M), Prakhar Gupta (4M), Rajvir Sisodia (3.11M) along with many others. The creators joined the celebration and created non-stop viral moments. From reels and transitions to group photos and collaboration clips, they enjoyed exclusive access to the actors, generating a wave of high-energy content across social media.

Dr. Bindra's Special Message: A Tribute to Friendship

"I organised this premiere purely out of love for my brother Vivek Oberoi. Our bond goes back years, and whatever I've done for this movie, I've done it because of that friendship. This was a gesture straight from the heart," said Dr. Vivek Bindra.

Speaking about Dr. Vivek Bindra and the event, Vivek Oberoi said, "Dr. Bindra is a sweetheart. He is a brother, and I'm genuinely amazed to see how he and Bada Business put together such a grand event with so much warmth and energy."

A Night of Fun, Friendship & Film Fever

The Masti 4 premiere at Bada Business wrapped up with group photos, creator collaborations, and a wave of cheerful energy that echoed the spirit of the film itself- fun, friendship, and full-on masti.

