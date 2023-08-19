Bail Naturals Redefines Self-care Market with Product Portfolio Powered by Healing Properties

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 19: Bail Naturals - a D2C, 100% organically conscious brand has recently announced the relaunch of its product range to acquire new value propositions and penetrate into newer categories. As part of the relaunch, the brand is introducing the 9 most authentic treatments developed with a mix of ancient formulations and modern sciences.

Established in 2019, Bail Naturals is recognized for providing holistically authentic solutions to skin and hair care. The brainchild of husband-wife duo - Vidhi and Akash Wadhwa, the brand has transformed into a new-age authentic beauty brand based on customer centricity and a problem-solving approach that exhibits the healing power of almost 100 years old Indian remedies.

Talking about the relaunch, Vidhi Wadhwa - Co-founder and CEO of Bail Naturals said, “We started operating from a fairly small segment, and soon transformed into the most authentic and deeply therapeutic brand. We have constantly gauged the needs of present-day consumers to redefine our distinctive product range and bring them in the most authentic and purest form.”

Commenting on the brand’s growth drivers, Akash Wadhwa - Co-founder of Bail Naturals said, “We have always strived to set high standards in terms of quality and results. By mastering the art of sourcing ingredients ethically straight from the forests of the Uttarakhand region (Dehradun), we have brought a paradigm shift in the organic self-care space. This has worked as a major driver of growth for us.”

Bail Naturals has set high standards of product quality and its results. The company uses ingredients that are 100% natural, pure and edible. It only uses vegan – plant-based substances that have the tendency and energy to constitute life. Additionally, it applauds the natural fragrance and texture of each product showcasing the company’s commitment to using ingredients in their raw form to exhibit 100% purity in each formulation.

Within 2 years of the launch, Bail Naturals successfully acquired a base of over 12,000 organic customers through its robust online market channels. To fulfill the burgeoning consumers’ demand for its products, Bail Natural is already in talks with other offline and online sales channels for seamless accessibility.

As part of the strategic business move, Bail Naturals has forayed into the baby care range and is also planning to add more products to its existing portfolio in the coming 6 months.

For more information, please visit bailnaturals.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor