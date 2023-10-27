Bajaj Allianz General Insurance launches its ‘Sarvatra Bima’ initiative to bring insurance to the door-steps of rural India

Mr Tapan Singhel, MD and CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, flagging off the Sarvatra Bima Initiative

New Delhi (India), October 27: Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, one of the leading private general insurers of India, announces the launch of its ‘Sarvatra Bima’ initiative. This pioneering initiative aims to bridge the insurance accessibility and service gap in tier 2 and tier 3 regions of India. It aligns with the company’s “Har Ghar BAGIC” mission aimed at reaching insurance products and associated services to every household in the country.

Under the ‘Sarvatra Bima’ initiative, a fully functional and equipped van has been mobilized which has been flagged off from Bajaj Allianz General Insurance’s office premises by the MD & CEO, Mr Tapan Singhel. The van will reach Kolhapur and will further traverse regions across the Western belt of Maharashtra, connecting with more than 3,500 villages across over 30 Tehsils in these regions. Through this initiative, the company aims to provide the customers of these regions with a comprehensive suite of insurance solutions encompassing health, motor, property, agri, and liability all within arm’s reach.

The ‘Sarvatra Bima’ initiative aims to establish the company’s tangible presence in tier 2 and tier 3 regions in the country and provide a one-stop solution, where the people will be able to seamlessly fulfill all their insurance-related service requirements. The range of services available includes policy issuance, expert claim assistance, walk-in customer services, and video-based medical evaluation, among others. The primary goal is to bring the entire lifecycle of insurance to the doorsteps of rural India, thereby enhancing insurance reach and customer experience. With the use of technology and digital assets, the company aims to expedite all insurance-related services along with on-the-spot claim settlement benefits. Additionally, the initiative seeks to educate people on the importance of insurance and subsequently create awareness of the benefits of insurance.

Speaking at the launch of the ‘Sarvatra Bima’ initiative,Mr. Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, said, “This is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the insurance industry, aimed at enhancing insurance accessibility and delivering faster services in tier 2 and tier 3 regions of our country. Starting at Kolhapur, we are embarking on a journey to extend our insurance mobility services to regions across the Western belt of Maharashtra, effectively delivering the entire insurance lifecycle to the doorsteps of the people across more than 3,500 villages.

In harmony with the IRDAI’s vision of achieving ‘Insurance for All’ by 2047, this initiative will help facilitate upcoming regulatory initiatives like Bima Vahak and Bima Vistaar thereby helping in increasing insurance penetration. With this, we are one crucial step closer to establishing last-mile connectivity, transcending traditional barriers, and reaching underserved areas, all with the intent of nurturing stronger community relationships, enhancing financial protection, and providing them with the dignity of life.”

