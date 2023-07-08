Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Wins Insurer Innovation Award 2023 at the World's Digital Insurance Awards

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 8: Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, one of the leading private life insurer in India today announced that it has won the Insurer Innovation Award 2023 for the APAC region at The World's Digital Insurance Awards. The award, hosted by TDI - The Digital Insurer, acknowledges Bajaj Allianz Life's ground-breaking WhatsApp Conversational Platform - empowering customers to digitally services their policies seamlessly.

TDI with 50k+ members from 100+ countries, hosted the 8th edition of The World's Digital Insurance Awards to showcase some of the most innovative projects in the insurance industry.

Bajaj Allianz Life emerged as the regional finalist winner for Asia Pacific region, amongst a sterling list of Insurance majors like HSBC Life, AIA China, Cathay Life Insurance, MSIG, and Singlife. The award entries were shortlisted by industry experts and the winner was selected by the community through pre-voting and live event voting. Along with Asia Pacific, the finalists from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and the Americas, will be competing against each other on the 7th December 2023 and the global winner will be revealed.

To address the challenges of a large and segmented insurance market, Bajaj Allianz Life focused on providing an intuitive real-time customer service experience. The company developed an intuitive customer BOT on the WhatsApp Business Platform, empowering customers to self-serve and quickly resolve queries while also offering real-time human live agent support. The platform has accelerated customer transactions, enabling seamless processes and sharing information about new offerings and solutions. The BOT ecosystem is extended to its sales and distribution channels as well as employees.

The award serves as a testament to Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance's industry expertise, and unwavering dedication to providing industry-leading innovative insurance solutions to its customers.

